As other carmakers hem and haw about their electric futures, Kia's been consistently crushing it by making good-looking, impressive electric vehicles that people want to buy.

Crucial to its recent success is the EV9, a large, boxy SUV that's basically an electric cousin to the popular Telluride. The EV9 is really the only mass-market, three-row electric SUV you can buy. And that's made it a hot commodity.

Sure, you can buy a Tesla Model X or Rivian R1S, but either of those will run you around $80,000 or more. The EV9 starts at around $55,000, while serving up 300-plus miles of range and blazing-fast charging.

Clearly, I've got a lot of ideas about why the EV9 is important and what it brings to the still-skimpy American EV market. But I've never driven one before. That's changing now that I've got a six-seater EV9 GT-Line to test for the next week. With a 400-mile trip planned for this weekend, I'll have plenty of time in the saddle and ample opportunity to try out DC charging.

What do you want to know about the EV9? I'll do my best to find out the answers to your burning questions about its UX, infotainment, charging, range, comfort and more.

Let me know in the comments below. You can also find me at tim.levin@insideevs.com and on X at T_Levin.