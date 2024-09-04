The Volvo ES90 is likely to be an electric sedan expected to go on sale in the near future.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan gave no other details other than expressing that the model is coming soon.

Most of us aren’t in the same time zone as Sweden, but Volvo’s 90/90 has just finished up. So far, it’s been business as usual when it comes to Volvo’s future plans. The brand has unfortunately walked back it's fully electric by 2030 goal, but we at least got a new XC90 out of the deal. Also, at the end very end of the show we got a teaser of Volvo’s next model: the ES90.

At the end of the video stream—time stamp 1:10:58—a shrouded silhouette appeared on one side of a balancing see-saw. The words “Volvo ES90” then “Coming Soon” showed up before the video ended. In typical teaser fashion, Volvo didn’t elaborate on any details whatsoever on the vehicle. But, given the use of the “ES” moniker instead of “S,” it’s safe to assume that this will be a fully electric sedan sitting at the top of Volvo’s lineup.

Interestingly, although we can’t see much in the outline, the ES90’s glass area only looks somewhat similar to Volvo’s current crop of sedans. The high-deck, short trunk lid of the gas-powered S60 and S90 are here, but the vehicle’s A-pillar appears substantially further forward than the designs of Volvo’s existing ICE sedans. Unfortunately, Volvo did a really good job at making sure we can’t see much of anything. Adjusting the levels or brightness in Photoshop doesn’t reveal much about the car’s design. Drat.

A tiny glimpse of the ES90's rear decklid.

Still, since Volvo is part of the Geely group it’s likely that the ES90 will use a variant of the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform used on the Polestar 4 and a whole gaggle of other Geely group products. That platform is fairly modular, seeing service on relatively affordable models like the Volvo EX30, but also altered substantially for use in super sedans like the Lotus Emeya. It’s not a stretch to think that Volvo could end up with a sedan variant, especially since Geely has been open about wanting to streamline the level of cross-compatibility between its brands.

The Volvo Concept Recharge shows the new design direction for the brand. Since it's an SUV, though, we'll have to wait to see what a next-gen Volvo sedan will look like.

There’s no date or details on the Volvo ES90, but according to CEO Jim Rowan, the car is coming soon.

