Volvo Trucks says its next-generation electric semi will be able to drive up to 373 miles on a full charge.

The truck cab will go on sale in late 2025 with smaller and more efficient electric motors.

Volvo Trucks claims its next-generation electric heavy-duty big rig truck will be capable of delivering up to 373 miles (600 kilometers), double compared to the current model’s estimate of up to 186 miles.

With the extended range, the company claims its customers will be able to operate inter-regional and long-distance routes for a full day without having to recharge. Volvo Trucks hasn’t published specific details about the new model yet, but it said that the enabler for the extra range is its new e-axle driveline technology.

The electric motors are much smaller than the current model, creating space for more batteries. The batteries themselves are more efficient, as is the battery management system.

The current-gen Volvo FH Electric can be had in a variety of axle configurations, including 4x2, 6x2, 6x4, 8x2 and 8x4, with two or three electric motors. Its gross combination weight is up to 44 tonnes and it can be fitted with either a 360- or 540-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a range of up to 186 miles on a full charge.

Speaking of charging, the huge battery of the current-gen model can be replenished at a maximum rate of 250 kW, with a full charge taking two and a half hours.

“Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of electric trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for longer distances,” said Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. “It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2.”

Volvo FH Electric Aero (2024)

By comparison, the Tesla Semi offers a range of either 300 or 500 miles depending on the battery configuration and can only be had with a three-axle configuration and a tri-motor setup delivering power to the rear wheels. According to historical data, Tesla had built roughly 140 Semis until April, whereas Volvo Trucks delivered more than 3,800 electric trucks in 46 countries around the world. The Scandinavian truck company claims its electric trucks covered over 50 million miles on the road since 2019.

Besides battery-powered trucks, Volvo also makes fuel-cell electric rigs and combustion vehicles that run on green hydrogen, biogas or hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO). By 2040, Volvo Trucks wants to become net-zero.