Volvo Trucks starts series production of heavy electric trucks

Volvo Trucks announced the beginning of series production of the electric versions of its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX, which are considered as the company’s most important product range.

Those three models represent about two thirds of the company's sales, which means that electrification might make a major difference.

Production of the Volvo FH Electric, Volvo FM Electric and Volvo FMX Electric started in the Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the same line as its conventional trucks to provide maximum flexibility and efficiency in the transition period.

In 2023, Volvo Trucks intends to start production of the trio also at the factory in Ghent, Belgium, where a new battery pack assembly facility should be ready this quarter.

Together with the two smaller Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric, as well as the North American semi Volvo VNR Electric (the second model iteration), the company offers a total of six battery-electric trucks. According to Volvo Trucks, that's the broadest electric truck line up in the industry.

Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks said:

“This is a milestone and proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry. It’s less than two years ago since we showcased our heavy electric trucks for the very first time. Now we are ramping up volumes and will deliver these great trucks to customers all over Europe, and later on also to customers in Asia, Australia and Latin America,”.

Volvo Trucks says also that the demand for electric trucks is rapidly increasing. The lineup already attracted orders for more than 2,600 units, including around 1,000 for the new heavy-duty trucks with a Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of 44 tons.

“We have sold around 1,000 units of our heavy electric trucks and more than 2,600 of our electric trucks in total. We expect volumes to increase significantly in the next few years. By 2030, at least 50 percent of the trucks we sell globally should be electric,”

That's a big number, compared to some 145 units sold by the company in Europe in 2021 (out of 346 total).