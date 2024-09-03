BMW is recalling 12,535 Mini Cooper SE EVs in the U.S. over a high-voltage battery issue.

The fix involves a dealer-installed software update that senses battery malfunctions.

The problem can cause a short circuit, which can lead to fires.

BMW is recalling 12,535 Mini Cooper SEs in the U.S. over an issue with their high-voltage batteries, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects 2020-2024 models produced between March 2019 and January 2024. Owners with potentially defective vehicles can take their vehicles to a Mini dealership for a complementary software update that the automaker expects will head off the issue.

BMW, which owns Mini, learned in October 2023 that a Mini Cooper SE driver experienced a "thermal event." Then, it learned of another incident in Germany in early 2024. The company says it's not aware of any injuries as a result of the battery issue.

According to the recall documents, faults in the Mini's high-voltage battery, which can happen for a variety of reasons, may lead to a short circuit.

"This may lead to an overheating of the high voltage battery and, in rare cases, a thermal event, even when the vehicle is not in operation," BMW said in its notice to NHTSA.

NHTSA put the problem more plainly: "A short circuit increases the risk of a fire."

The remedy involves a software update to the Mini's battery management system which discharges the battery to below a 30% state of charge if a malfunction is detected.

While EV fires make more news, there's no evidence that electric cars are more likely to catch fire than combustion-engine vehicles. However, lithium-ion battery blazes move quickly and are notoriously difficult to put out. If you own an affected Cooper SE, expect Mini to reach out soon.

