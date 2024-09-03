The Lucid Air is the longest-range electric vehicle on sale in the United States, with up to 512 miles on a full charge.

It's also very expensive; the 2025 Air Grand Touring costs over $120,000.

But depreciation hit hard on one- and two-year-old Lucid Airs.

It’s a rough time to be a Lucid Air owner who wants to sell their $100,000+ EV on the used market. That’s because prices have tanked so much that sometimes, the luxury American battery-powered sedan is selling for less than half the original sticker price despite having very few miles on the odometer and being just two years old.

Currently, the cheapest used Lucid Air is listed on Cars.com for just under $50,000. That’s for a 2023 Pure model with less than 25,000 miles on the clock, dual-motor all-wheel drive, a 92-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA range rating of 410 miles. A brand-new 2025 Lucid Air Pure starts at $70,000, so that’s $20,000 off in just two years.

But it’s when looking at higher-priced models that the depreciation really starts to make its presence felt. This white 2022 Air Grand Touring was recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $68,500–a massive $86,500 drop compared to its sticker price of $155,000. It had just 13,000 miles, the big 112-kWh battery, the high-spec DreamDrive Pro driver assistance suite and a bunch of other goodies.

The cheapest Lucid Air EVs for sale on Cars.com are priced below $60,000.

Want one with fewer miles? How about a 5,000-mile 2022 Air Grand Touring that retailed for $141,000 when new? Again, it’s the one with the big battery that enables a range of over 450 miles (depending on the wheel size), adaptive air suspension, dual motors and a fancy interior. It sold in July for $61,111. That’s nearly $80,000 less than the original price or, as someone in the comments section of the BaT listing put it, $16 of depreciation per mile.

A top-spec 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance with 20,000 miles, which retailed for over $170,000 when new, was sold for exactly $100,000 on BaT earlier this year. The story repeated itself over and over again, and the chart below showing the selling price of used Air EVs on the used car platform paints a clear picture. In fairness, just 34 units were listed on BaT and not all of them were sold because their reserve was not met, but it’s fascinating to see that the first Air listed there was priced at nearly $200,000, while the latest one to be sold was under $60,000.

The selling price of various Lucid Air models on Bring a Trailer over time.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can get a nearly brand-new Lucid Air from the company itself–there’s a 2023 model-year Pure demonstrator with just 524 miles that’s for sale on the automaker’s website for $61,998. It has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, 19-inch aero wheels and a 410-mile EPA range estimate. Brand-new, 2025 model-year inventory Airs start from roughly $72,000 for the base Pure trim, while the Grand Touring retails for over $120,000.