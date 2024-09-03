Larger battery pack ups the WLTP range from 328 to 361 miles for the RWD EV6.

The updated EV6 offers 8% faster charging with the maximum charging power up from 239 to 258 kW.

We're not sure when an updated EV6 will debut in the US.

Kia has announced U.K. pricing and range details for the revised EV6, which features a radical front-end redesign, interior enhancements, a larger battery as standard and faster charging. The same trim level structure is kept, so the base model is still the Air, and you can upgrade to GT Line or GT Line S if you want more equipment.

The big news with the mid-lifecycle refresh is the larger battery pack whose capacity increases from 77 kWh to 84 kWh. This improves the base 225-horsepower rear-wheel-drive model’s WLTP range from 328 to 361 miles. Note that WTLP estimates are usually far more optimistic than EPA figures. Opt for the 320-hp dual-motor EV6, and the range drops to 339 miles or 324 miles if you get the GT-Line S variant with 20-inch wheels.

Thanks to its 800-volt E-GMP underpinnings, the EV6 has always been one of the EVs with the highest charging power. With the refresh, charging power has gone up by 8% from 239 kW to 258 kW. A 10 to 80% charge takes just 18 minutes. Kia says charging for 15 minutes will add 213 extra miles of range.

The top-of-the-range EV6 GT, which in its current form makes 577 hp, will also be refreshed, but it won’t be revealed until early 2025. It will probably get extra power to match the equivalent model from sister brand Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 N, as well as a more aggressive body kit to differentiate it from lesser models.

U.K. pricing for the updated EV6 starts at £45,575 for the base EV6 Air, which comes very well-equipped for a standard model. It has 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, electrically folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability, a full suite of active and passive safety aids and a seven-year warranty.

Gallery: 2025 Kia EV6

26 Photos Kia

Move up to the £48,575 EV6 GT-Line and you get a sporty exterior makeover, tinted rear glass, a sportier three-spoke steering wheel, vegan leather-covered electric front seats with a memory function for the driver, aluminum pedals and dual LED adaptive headlights.

The top GT-Line S adds 20-inch wheels, electric flush door handles, artificial suede seats with a cooling function up front, electric adjustment for the steering wheel, an improved sound system, a head-up display, a 360-degree around-view camera system and the option to add a heat pump.

Many of these changes will be found in the U.S.-spec EV6 when it debuts. Kia hasn’t confirmed when the revised EV6 is coming to the States, but it will probably be before the end of 2025. It’s been on sale in its native Korea in refreshed form since May.