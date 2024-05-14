The sleek-looking Kia EV6 electric crossover just got a mid-life facelift that brings a bigger high-voltage battery, a revised exterior design and other improvements.

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been revealed in South Korea and Australia, and we don’t yet have details about the U.S.-spec model, but we expect most, if not all, of the new stuff to make its way stateside later this year.

Get Fully Charged Improvements for some of Korea's best EVs The Kia EV6 is one of South Korea's best all-electric cars on the market today, alongside with its Hyundai Ioniq 5 cousin. Both got bigger batteries as part of their mid-cycle refreshes, plus other goodies.

The biggest news is the new, “fourth-generation” lithium-ion battery pack that can store 84 kilowatt-hours of energy, up from the 77.4 kWh offered by the current top-spec unit.

Now, the 2024 Kia EV6 offers two battery options: a 50-kWh pack for the entry-level Light trim with rear-wheel drive and a 77.4-kWh battery for the upper versions that can be specced with either RWD or AWD. Currently, the highest EPA-estimated range is 310 miles.

The new 84 kW pack is most likely the same as that offered on the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 which debuted in South Korea earlier this year. We don’t have an EPA rating for this battery yet, but on South Korea’s test cycle, which is more stringent than the European WLTP, the refreshed EV6 can cover up to 307 miles (494 kilometers) on a full charge.

Charging remains unchanged, with Kia claiming a 10% to 80% recharge can be done in 18 minutes when plugged into a 350 kW charger, although the EV6 can only accept approximately 250 kW.

Gallery: 2025 Kia EV6 in South Korean specification

17 Photos

Power output is also the same as on the outgoing model, with the RWD versions putting out 225 hp (168 kW) and the dual-motor AWD 320 hp (239 kW). The high-performance GT trim is yet to be revealed.

Design-wise, the 2025 Kia EV6 gets new front lights similar to those on the EV9 and upcoming EV3 crossovers, new alloy wheels, a revised taillight setup with a full-width LED strip and a slightly different lower rear bumper.

Inside, the panoramic curved display has been slightly updated while retaining the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment screen that are on the outgoing model. The steering wheel now has an off-center Kia logo and there’s a new row of capacitive buttons for the heated and ventilated seats and for the heated steering wheel, as well as a fingerprint reader to start the car.

The in-car software has also been updated to Hyundai Motor Group’s latest CCNC version which offers snappier graphics, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates and voice control. There’s also a redesigned wireless charging pad that should prevent phones from sliding around.

Other niceties include a digital rearview mirror, a power-adjustable steering wheel column, support for a digital key with Apple CarKey in some markets, side parking sensors, a UV photocatalytic air cleaning function, steering wheel grip detection and an updated remote smart parking assistant. The B-pillar is also thicker than on the outgoing model and there are now dual second-row side airbags, increasing the total number of airbags to 10.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced for the American market. In South Korea, the 2025 Kia EV6 can already be ordered.