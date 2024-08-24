The Kia EV3 is the latest electric model from the Hyundai Motor Group, and early reviews say it's remarkably impressive at range, technology and price.

The compact crossover is expected to be around $35,000 when it goes on sale in the U.S. for around 300 miles of range. It could debut here in early 2025.

This English-language review out of its native South Korea says the EV3 outclasses Tesla in several ways.

The people have spoken: they want electric cars to be more affordable. And over the next few years, the car companies seem like they're going to deliver. Among the first and most promising entries for this new crop of higher-range, cheaper electric models is the 2025 Kia EV3: a compact crossover that could go on sale for $35,000 in the U.S. (if not less) and applies all of the Hyundai Motor Group's EV technology wins in a smaller and more attainable package.

There's a reason we're amped (pun very intended) about the EV3. We're big fans of the Kia EV9 and EV6—I even own the latter—as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and other high-range electric models. And the EV3 doesn't just strip those cars' features down for a lower price; it also moves their technology forward quite a bit.

That's all on display in this video test from Chris Norlund, who got his hands on a new EV3 in Busan, South Korea, and he points out a few areas where Kia may have not just met but even surpassed Tesla. Since it should be priced around (or less) than a Model 3 in the U.S., that's a valid comparison.

Immediately, Norlund praises the heads-up display, large screen complemented by actual buttons, and an interior that's more stylish than you'd expect for that price. On the road, "it drives really, really well," he says. On the dashboard screen layout, he says, "the layout is better than the Genesis and better than Tesla's.

"It's easy to read, the navigation talks to you clearly... the thing has got physical buttons," he says with excitement, because not all of us want to spend our driving experience only interacting with screens. He says the interior feels nicer than a Model 3 these days, and that the overall technology is ahead of what Tesla's doing these days too. It also still has ultrasonic sensors for crash safety and automated driving assistance features and more cameras overall.

For all the praise doled out here, it's an honest review. Norlund and his wife Yeji also discuss the recent EV fires that have South Korea on edge, and weigh whether a Kia Niro (which will not be discontinued even as the EV3 debuts) EV or hybrid may be a better option. And they discuss how the EV3 and the rest might square up against China's new EVs headed there soon from companies like BYD. Both have an interesting perspective here from a country that's already an EV pioneer in its own right.

But their test is promising for the Kia EV3's chances in America, and we'll get to find out for ourselves when we test it in a few weeks. When it arrives stateside, do you think the EV3 could be the affordable electric model to beat?

