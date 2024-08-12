Ferrari is set to reveal its first electric vehicle by the end of 2025 and it should be a big deal for the Italian automaker. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna says that the automaker's first electric car won’t lose the brand’s "unique" feel. Vigna also pointed out the obvious—Ferrari's first EV "will have four wheels."

Ferrari has been testing heavily camouflaged prototypes ahead of the EV's debut, but we don't really know if the test mules will resemble the finished product.

Ahead of its 2025 debut, here’s what we know about Ferrari’s first electric car.

What Will It Be Called?

On this front, we don't know. There haven't been any trademark filings to suggest that Ferrari has a name in mind for its first EV. However, we expect to learn its name prior to its debut. We'll update this section when we find out what Ferrari's first EV will be called.

Gallery: Ferrari EV Supercar Rendering

What Will It Look Like?

Ferrari has turned to former Apple Design Chief Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson to work on the car’s outside appearance.

Our friends over at Motor1 stated the following in regard to the vehicle's design:

Our first look at Ferrari’s EV was hiding underneath a heavily modified Maserati Levante body with fake exhaust tips tacked on the back. But just because the prototype is an SUV doesn’t necessarily mean Ferrari’s EV will be one as well. It’s unclear what the final form looks like at this stage of its development, although we expect some light crossover-like features (like minor cladding and a slight lift).

We believe that the renders presented in this article provide a good reference point in regard to what Ferrari's first EV will look like, but remember, the details are sparse and this is just our best guess based mainly on a rough patent image (see below)

Ferrari Electric Sports Car Patent

If it turns out to be a crossover or SUV, then clearly these renders are far off. However, we don't expect that to be the case.

What Will Power It?

Ferrari has been working with SK On, a South Korean vehicle battery manufacturer, and the two companies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue their ongoing collaboration. So, it seems likely, though not guaranteed, that the batteries for Ferrari's first EV will come from SK On.

We expect the EV to have at least two electric motors, but of course, there's room for more. Perhaps a top-level version will have three or even four motors.

What Will It Sound Like?

Like some other automakers, Ferrari wants to develop "sound signatures" for the vehicle. So, this means that it won't be virtually silent.

Ferrari CEO Vigna previously stated, "Electric cars are not silent," but he didn't reveal what sort of non-silence we should expect from Ferrari's first EV.

When Will It Debut And Go On Sale?

Ferrari will reveal its EV before the end of 2025, probably in the fourth quarter. The new Ferrari EV will go on sale sometime in 2026, with the automaker aiming for full-scale EV production early that year. The automaker opened its new e-building facility in June in Maranello, where it’ll build the brand’s first electric vehicle.

How Much Will It Cost?

There have been some reports suggesting that Ferrari would price the EV at over $500,000 to start. However, Ferrari CEO Vigna said $500,000 was "a surprise" to him, so we expect a lower figure.

It won't be cheap though. Our friends over at Motor1 suggest, "It’ll likely cost much more than the Portofino M, which starts at around $250,000, but it could cost less than the SF90 Stradale that’s on its way out." That model starts at over $520,000. There's a lot of space between those two figures. We should find out its price when it debuts.