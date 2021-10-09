The race to launch the first EV pickup truck was fiercely competitive. There are numerous electric trucks coming in the next year or so, including the GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck and of course the Ford F-150 Lightning, however the first one to reach customers was ultimately the Rivian R1T. Launched three weeks ago, the first R1Ts are now in the hands of early pre-order customers, shareholders and Rivian staff members. The next electric truck to enter the market is expected to be either the Ford F-150 Lightning or GMC Hummer EV. The Cybertruck is not expected to arrive until well into 2022, meanwhile question marks over production and funding remain for startup brands such as Lordstown and Atlis.

So, which pioneering truck that you can get your hands on soon is better, the Rivian R1T or Ford F-150 Lightning? Well, Autotrader recently compared both on their YouTube channel. In terms of exterior design, they felt the R1T’s unique look and interesting color palette really set it apart. That said, although it remains traditional the Lightning also has several neat touches to remind you this is the all-electric version of Ford’s best-selling truck.

With regards to space, the Rivian has a ton of unique storage compartments throughout its well-layed out interior. That said, the ‘frunk’ in the F-150 Lightning is much bigger than that of the R1T, meanwhile the Rivian also doesn’t have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, unlike the Ford.

In terms of power, the Rivian has four electric motors and a 135kWh battery pack, meanwhile a 180kWh with over 800 bhp will be available next year. Towing capacity is up to 11,000 lbs meanwhile EPA range is 314 miles per charge for the only pack currently available – the 135kWh unit. The Lightning is available with a Standard-Range 426 bhp battery capable of 230 miles per charge. A 563 bhp Extended-Range battery manages 300 miles per charge. Towing capacity is up to 7,700 lbs for the Standard-Range battery meanwhile the Extended-Range pack can manage up to 10,000 lbs.

Both trucks are undeniably great, however they’re not as comparable as you may think. The F-150 Lightning starts at just under $40,000 (all prices before any incentives) meanwhile the R1T comes in at $67,500. Perhaps only high-spec Lariat and Platinum trim Lightnings would be fair rivals to the R1T. In general though, the F-150 Lightning aims to captivate a wider market share meanwhile the R1T targets wealthy individuals seeking an “adventure truck”. Either way, Ford will undoubtedly be hoping both succeed – the Blue Oval has invested over half a billion dollars in RJ Scaringe’s startup after all.