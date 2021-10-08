You ask, "What's it like to drive the Rivian R1T? Can an electric pickup truck wow you with its crazy acceleration?" You say, "I don't have time for some hour-long video review, I just want to see unedited driving footage."

Well, here you have it. Matt from Team Rivian took some folks out for a few extra minutes of driving on the Rivian Adventure Track at the company's factory in Normal, IL. Needless to say, it seems everyone was impressed.

Let's face it, electrification is here to stay, and fully electric vehicles are really the only way to go, at least into the future. While we've seen battery-electric cars for years, and Tesla has proven that they perform much better than gas-powered cars, the Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup truck on our shores.

For years, we've been saying automakers need to launch larger, more family-friendly, increasingly capable EVs. Rather than bringing a small, sporty car to market first, Rivian hit the nail on the head: a midsize electric pickup truck and a three-row SUV, both on the same platform. These vehicles aren't just luxurious, roomy, and practical, but also high-performance machines with loads of capability.

Sadly, Rivian only has about 50,000 pre-orders for its R1T and R1S. Moreover, it now seems to be focusing on Amazon electric can production over that of its electric trucks. However, that all stands to change once more people get a glimpse of the R1T. To be honest, the masses don't really know much about Rivian, and some don't even realize it exists. The same could be said about Tesla not very long ago.

However, when these vehicles start showing up in public areas, and people start having an opportunity to drive them, there's a good chance sales will begin to increase. The only real obstacle here is the high price tags for Rivian's current EVs. Once we have several electric pickup trucks on the market, there's no turning back