A fun car in the small car segment.
In the most recent episode, Autogefühl tested the Peugeot e-208, the sporty all-electric subcompact from France, which is now one of the best-selling BEVs in Europe (should be in the top five plug-ins for the year).
According to the review, the electric 208 is one of the best cars in its segment. It has sporty/modern design, very unique interior (including cockpit) - probably not for all, as those who prefer practical solutions probably will go with the Renault ZOE.
Peugeot e-208 turns out to be fun to drive, although you should note that the steering is not the most natural (it's specific) and the suspension is not forgiving of bumps much. Other weaker points are fancy controls and navigation/infotainment - it could be better/easier.
The strong points of the e-208 is a decent 50 kWh battery, 100 kW electric motor and quick acceleration, especially in the low-speed range, much needed in the cities. Additionally, it can fast-charge at up to 100 kW (DC) or up to 11 kW (three-phase AC). To maintain range in cold weather, e-208 has a heat pump.
Gallery: 2019 Peugeot e-208
Peugeot e-208 specs:
- about 340 km (211 miles) of WLTP range or 450 km (280 miles) NEDC
- 50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds
- 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
- on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)
- 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW