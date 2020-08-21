In the most recent episode, Autogefühl tested the Peugeot e-208, the sporty all-electric subcompact from France, which is now one of the best-selling BEVs in Europe (should be in the top five plug-ins for the year).

According to the review, the electric 208 is one of the best cars in its segment. It has sporty/modern design, very unique interior (including cockpit) - probably not for all, as those who prefer practical solutions probably will go with the Renault ZOE.

Peugeot e-208 turns out to be fun to drive, although you should note that the steering is not the most natural (it's specific) and the suspension is not forgiving of bumps much. Other weaker points are fancy controls and navigation/infotainment - it could be better/easier.

The strong points of the e-208 is a decent 50 kWh battery, 100 kW electric motor and quick acceleration, especially in the low-speed range, much needed in the cities. Additionally, it can fast-charge at up to 100 kW (DC) or up to 11 kW (three-phase AC). To maintain range in cold weather, e-208 has a heat pump.

Gallery: 2019 Peugeot e-208

44 Photos

Peugeot e-208 specs: