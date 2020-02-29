Since Tesla continuously updates its vehicles, you may notice many differences if you compare one car to another. This is especially true if you look at cars built during different years. Most often, the changes are upgrades to the vehicles via over-the-air software updates. However, Tesla also adjusts vehicle hardware from time to time.

YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt researched details about the early 2017 Tesla Model 3 in order to compare it to the current 2020 Model 3. The video highlights what has changed over time.

