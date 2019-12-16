The new and quite special Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid (the passenger version of the Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid) was recently reviewed by the Autogefühl in Germany.

This rare plug-in hybrid is a series-hybrid type, which means that the engine is solely for electricity generation. We were very curious how it drives, both in all-electric mode and in series-hybrid mode, once the 13.6 kWh battery is depleted (after up to 53 km/33 miles of optimistic NEDC driving).

From the outside, the Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid is quite attractive. Also, the interior is quite refined, functional and definitely high quality.

The driving experience, starting with all-electric mode, might be very relaxing for those whose job requires many hours of daily driving. The car is silent, drives smoothly and effortlessly with decent acceleration in important speed range (in cities) of 0-50 km/h (31 mph). Another advantage is high maneuverability of the short version of the van (only the L1 H1 variant is available as PHEV).

The transition to series-hybrid mode seems smooth, but at least at first, it turns weird, as you drive electric but hearing an engine. To keep the ICE in the most efficient mode, the rotation speed does not change much, but there is a change, which might be loosely related to the driving speed. Definitely worth checking before purchase, especially because the all-electric range is short and a lot of driving will be in series-hybrid mode.

Other than that, the main conclusion is - the Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid is very interesting (for some in cities with low daily driving needs, it might be even perfect), but too expensive (some €20,000 above ICE equivalent). The other thing is that such a big van should have space to accommodate a bigger battery pack - maybe the next generations will.

Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid specs:

up to 53 km (33 miles) of NEDC all-electric range

of NEDC all-electric range total range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles)

13.6 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment, covered with 8-year/160,000 km warranty

liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment, covered with 8-year/160,000 km warranty front-wheel-drive

Peak output: 92.9 kW of power (at 9,000 rpm) and 355 Nm of torque (1-2,250 rpm)

series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender

with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender charging in 2.7 hours (240 V, 32 A)

8 seats

CO 2 emissions of 70 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.1 l/100 km

