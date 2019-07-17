Some of today's dealerships have pretty active and popular YouTube channels. Heck, it seems there's a YouTube channel for everything these days. In terms of car buying, this is a solid idea since it helps shoppers see vehicles ahead of time and sometimes even check out an in-depth video review of the car before making a trip to the dealer.

Brantford Kia in Ontario, Canada has a multitude of video reviews of its cars, as well as other unique content. Its latest video focuses on the 2020 Kia Soul EV. In particular, they're test driving the Soul EV Limited Long-Range model.

We know that the all-new Soul EV isn't coming to the U.S. until 2020, but it is now available in Canada. It's important to note that we reached out to Brantford Kia and asked if the 2020 Soul EV is in stock. This is because we couldn't find any in inventory at the dealership.

The dealership provided a link and said they could make it available (not so sure exactly what that means). If you click on the link there is no inventory, though you can let them know you're interested and provide your contact information.

In the meantime, check out the exhaustive test drive review to make sure the 2020 Kia Soul EV is a vehicle that fits your priorities. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below. Are you considering buying one?