Renault ZOE R110 With 82 kW Motor & CCS Charging Hinted For Summer 2018
Renault is expected to upgrade the ZOE this year to make it more competitive.
A higher power powertrain and finally DC fast charging capability are among the hinted changes.
According to the latest rumors, as early as this summer, Renault will present the ZOE R110 with a 110 hp electric motor (some 82 kW), which is 20% more power compared to the current version.
The other upgrade will be CCS Combo inlet for DC fast charging. Hopefully the 3-phase AC charging at 22 kW will remain available.
The other changes listed concern safety, as well as maybe LED lights and standard heated seats, among other minor changes.
If the ZOE really does get these updates, we still don’t know whether it will be ready for production right from the start or perhaps later in 2018.
The battery capacity at 41 kWh seems enough for the size of car, so that will likely remain unchanged.
Source: pushevs.com
All these improvements are good and needed for the Zoe.
A higher capacity battery pack (60 kWh) would increase it’s range substantially.
The 60 kWh Nissan Leaf is the superior EV model in Europe.
I believe that the 60 kWh Leaf will not be available anywhere until the 2019 model is released. So it’s not superior yet.
Correction:
The 60 kWh Nissan Leaf will be the superior EV model in Europe.
Maybe it’s superior for you, but not for others. There’s no point in trying to crown the “best” EV.
The battery pack capacity is an important part of an EV.
The 60 kWh battery pack will give the Nissan Leaf substantial more range than the Renault Zoe.
Range most of the time is the main important functionality of an EV.
That’s my point.
The price tag is an important part of an EV. Low prices is most of the times an important property of an EV.
I think the Hyundai Kona EV will be the leader of the pack by the summer
The ZOE is a smaller car and made to be cheaper. Adding a 50% bigger battery would defeat that purpose. And besides price, there are of course there are also space constraints.
There is a reason why subcompacts don’t come with V12 engines. And while they aren’t as quick as a Ferrari, they still serve a purpose.
Are there any subcompacts that have 3 liter gas tanks making them have a range of less than 100miles? We are talking about practically here, ev need to step up the range.
Great news for the already very popular Renault ZOE. Hope they do keep the 22kW too… Great little car!
Renault has already confirmed 22kW will stay along the superior 150kW CCS
Didn’t it have 43kW AC charging?
It would need some redesigning (and a larger battery) too. Those sloping roofs on the side makes sitting in the back seat a bit**.
Also better cold management to get proper range in winter.
The ZOE is already a good BEV.
Its major problem:
it’s from the wrong company.
Renault would better change its customer policy to improve the competitiveness of the ZOE.
Yeah, as silly as that sounds, it does hit the nail on the head for many EU customers. We just don’t associate anything Renault makes with quality at any point, specifically, anything electric.
The gripes with the 43kW fast charging issue in NL on Fastned are real. Most of the old 22kWh ZOE’s have issues with it. It’s also very finicky on proper grounding of charge points.
More mundane issues, no partly foldable rear seat in 2018, really, that’s just silly. Also, my feet can’t fit under the front seat when sitting in the back.
Just.. no. I had a french car (Peugeot), and it was decent, but it wasn’t always that cheap to run. Also, dash failing for 30 seconds twice a year was annoying, it did that over the 9.5 years I owned it.
The quality of Peugeot is very good these days. The 208 EV is going to be awesome.
hello orinoco, seth and john, Renault is the second brand in Europe, just behind Volkswagen for the number of registrations/and the new renault megane 4 recieved by the german ADAC 15,7/20 for its indoor quality/ and at least renault is now better than Ford Germany_usa and better than Opel/than please stop with your old clichés…renaults year 2016/2017/2018 are now good cars ! thanks
Here: “The other upgrade *will* be CCS Combo inlet for DC fast charging.”
Original article:
“Below are some things that I *expect* to see improved or added in Zoe’s new version.
[…]
More powerful electric motor
The rumored name R110 suggests […]
CCS charging port
[…]”
-> IMHO not that sure as written here.
Sadly CCS wall-boxes are still very expensive (roughly 10kEUR, even the ones with only 20-25kW – ok, most of them have RFID etc. which is usually quite useless at home).
Here: “Hopefully the 3-phase AC charging at 22 kW will remain available.”
Sadly the new Kangoo only has single phase AC charging with 32A – which is forbidden in Germany (max. 20A *unsymmetrical* load – e.g. 3-phase 22kW symmetrical load is no problem) and therefore limited to 20A = 4.6kW (at least the German model)…
3-phase charging should be standard on all EVs, fast hot water heaters, and larger electric motors.
High load on a single phase messes up the electrical system. Just like LED lamps and stuff should have more advanced filter circuits, due to the noice they create.
It suck to have a proper high end audio system, and then have to buy special battery systems to filter the electricity before it enters the amplifier.
“Sadly the new Kangoo only has single phase AC charging with 32A”
I’m not sure what you’re trying to conclude, but the Kangoo and Zoe are entirely different vehicles under the hood. That the Kangoo has single phase charging says nothing about the Zoe.
The whole point of ccs is that you can use it to charge single phase AC with a type 2 plug to charge at home with an an affordable charger, as well as charge DC enroute by using a rapid charger with a full CCS plug. And yes, I see it would be probibitively expensive to have even a 22kW DC CCS charger at home, would you really need to. I can charge 7kW at home for my i3, and it is plenty.
That would be a nice upgrade…
But did something ever happen with the AWD “Sport” version? They were hints Renault would consider a (less radical) version for production.
Make it a station wagon and we might have a deal.
It’s frustrating: Why will no one make a smallish plugin car with a usable trunk volume? A PHEV Fabia Combi or a Golf GTE Variant perhaps?
DC charging, finally! I hope they are not conservative with max power and go for 100 kW.
“Hopefully the 3-phase AC charging at 22 kW will remain available.”
I very much hope that too! The Chameleon charger is Zoe’s killer feature. 3-phase charging up to 11 or 22 kW on standard roadside charging stations. Which other car in its price range can do that? I miss it sorely in my LEAF.
3-phase 22kW charger in Zoe has one “small” drawback – charging efficiency at small rates. If I remember correctly 220V@10A charging efficiency is around 70%, even if we forget about the thrown away energy we can’t forget even slower charging rate on a already slow charge.
I wouldn’t home charge Zoe at anything slower than 1x32A or 3x16A, where charging efficiency gets up to 90%.
Renault Zoe charging time and charging efficiency:
https://pushevs.com/2016/12/17/renault-zoe-charging-time-efficiency/
This is a common misconception.
Renault advertises the Zoe to charge at 11 kW, 22 kW, etc, while they should say 11 kVA, 22 kVA.
What is true is that cos phi is rather low, especially at lower charging rates. This however has nothing to do with efficiency. Charging effectiveness, yes that declines, but efficiency, no.
I measured charging efficiency of my Zoe by comparing the power as reported by the power meter in my charger circuit and usage as reported by the on-board computer. Charging mostly at 11 kW, lifetime roundtrip efficiency was 87% (Roundrip = charger + battery).
Another data point: The power meter installed in the charger circuit would always display a power of 8.8 kW when I was charging at 11 kVA (falsely advertised by Renault as 11 kW). This 2.2 kVA difference is NOT LOSSES. It is reactive power. Learn about reactive power and the difference between kVA and kW and you’ll understand.
So, sleep well, your Zoe isn’t stealing your money 😉
Cross-posted my reply to your blog…
You are so right! Reactive Power makes the difference.
But I am already happy when people know the difference between kW and kWh…
Interesting, but still you are charging at 11 kW, if you don’t have option to install 11 kW home charging and you are stuck with 10A or 16A charging, it doesn’t really change the fact that you will be stuck with really slow, slow charging.
A 2 kW charging would normally give you almost 100 km range per night, but I doubt that this would work out with Zoe, or would it?
Dove the 40kwh version yesterday on the highway at the speed limit. Sometimes as fast as 75mph/120km/h. It was snowing slightly sometimes at -20C/28F. Got an energy use of 23kwh/100km corresponding to 170km of range. Id say I think that’s good! But the Tesla model s 60 had the same range according to nedc but would have probably been able to go around 270km on the same route.