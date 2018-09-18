  1. Home
Renault-Nissan, Daimler Might Cooperate On Battery Tech

Renault and Daimler consider collaboration on batteries.

The partnership between the RenaultNissan Alliance and Daimler, which was established several years ago (way before Mitsubishi was included in the alliance), could soon be expanded autonomousous driving and battery technologies.

Daimler already uses Renault’s electric motors in its smart electric cars.

Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said:

“The industry being in transformation in the area of connectivity, autonomous cars and connected services, there are plenty of areas of cooperation for our entities,”

According to Reuters, talks concerns battery research witan h aim to secure next-generation tech quick, at the lowest possible cost and reduced risk (compared to betting on its own tech). In other words, consolidation of the automotive business is moving forward one way or another.

““The higher price of oil, the more tailwind you will have behind electric cars,” he said, adding that a shortage of battery cells and electric motors means the auto industry is unable to meet demand for zero-emission vehicles, irrespective of short-term oil price moves.”

Source: Reuters

10 Comments on "Renault-Nissan, Daimler Might Cooperate On Battery Tech"

Alaa Sadek

French and German! The had 2 events in life that we all paid for.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

Foie Gras, and Bratwurst?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jelloslug

French beer and German wine.

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
eject

They can both be a lot better than their reputation.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
CDAVIS

Massive consolidation ahead in automotive…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
eject

In low budget cars they already do this. Both with ICE platforms and the Smart/Renault shared stuff. Making cars below 20000€ requires high numbers of shared parts.

46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
Alex

This makes sense, Renault is already making ICE and gearboxes for Mercedes.

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

Daimler realizing they are not the VW group (as far as size/profits are concerned) and that they need to spread their R&D expenses on higher production volumes. Jaguar would be well inspired to do the same. Plus Carlos & Dieter get along very well.

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Benz

Collaboration makes sense. Share R&D costs. And share the fruit that comes out of this collaboration.

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

So I hope Mercedes doesn’t pick up the Nissan approach of “no cooling” on its battery design.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago