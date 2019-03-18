Renault Electric Car Sales Increased In February 2019 By 27%

1 H BY MARK KANE

Eight months of consistent growth

Renault electric car sales in February increased by 27% to 3,861, which is the best February ever. This time both the ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. generated similar growth rate, while the Master Z.E. reached its peak of 55 (still not much though).

Electric cars currently account for 2.2% of passenger car sales (3.9% in Europe) and 2.4% of commercial car sales (3.0% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – February 2019

So far this year, sales amounted to 8,409 (up 52% year-over-year), including:

Renault ZOE – 7,149 (up 58%)

Renault Kangoo Z.E.- 1,192 (up 15%)

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).