Renault Electric Car Sales Increased In February 2019 By 27%
Eight months of consistent growth
Renault electric car sales in February increased by 27% to 3,861, which is the best February ever. This time both the ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. generated similar growth rate, while the Master Z.E. reached its peak of 55 (still not much though).
Electric cars currently account for 2.2% of passenger car sales (3.9% in Europe) and 2.4% of commercial car sales (3.0% in Europe).
- Renault ZOE – 3,154 (up 25%) and 7,149 YTD (up 58%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 652 (up 27%) and 1,192 YTD (up 15%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 55 (new)
Renault electric car sales – February 2019
So far this year, sales amounted to 8,409 (up 52% year-over-year), including:
- Renault ZOE – 7,149 (up 58%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E.- 1,192 (up 15%)
Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
2 Comments on "Renault Electric Car Sales Increased In February 2019 By 27%"
I’m starting to see more Zoe’s on the road here in the UK. My local dealer really does not want to sell them but 10 miles away, there is another one who does. That’s life I suppose.
I’ve seen a few Renault dealers and many had the Zoe right next to the front door. It’s impossible not to see it.