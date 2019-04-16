Renault City K-ZE Electric CUV Debuts At Shanghai Auto Show
Renault enters the Chinese EV market with City K-ZE
Renault unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show the City K-ZE electric car, envisioned for the Chinese market.
The City K-ZE is an A-segment, simple, entry-level small crossover – wannabe SUV. Overall, the car seems to be pretty complete and as practical as a small vehicle can be, with anice 300L boot space.
The French manufacturer didn’t say what range we could expect (it was 250 km/155 miles NEDC in the case of the concept), which suggests it will not be too long – maybe 200 km (124 miles) real-world? Standard charging takes around 4 hours, while fast charging from 0% to 80% will take about 50 minutes.
Production of City K-ZE will take place in China by the eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. joint venture between the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and the local manufacturer Dongfeng.
Renault intends to introduce 9 new locally produced models in China by year 2022 and three of those (including City K-ZE) will be all-electric.
Press release:
GROUPE RENAULT AT AUTO SHANGHAI 2019: WORLD PREMIERE OF RENAULT CITY K-ZE
- The introduction of Groupe Renault’s first A-segment 100% electric vehicle
- China is a top priority for future growth of Groupe Renault
- By 2022, 9 passenger cars will be produced locally, mostly SUVs, of which 3 will be electric vehicles
Shanghai (China), April 16th, 2019 – Today is an important milestone for Groupe Renault in China. During a press conference (access to broadcast) at the Shanghai Motor Show, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Groupe Renault, presented a clear road map and high ambitions for the Group in China by 2022: a target of 550,000 units sold per year – in line with the Drive the Future plan. To realise this ambition, Groupe Renault is opening a new chapter of Renault’s history in China’s EV market with the presentation of Renault City K-ZE: a global A segment fully-electric urban vehicle with a SUV design.
With the world premiere of Renault City K-ZE, Groupe Renault is entering the world’s largest and fastest growing electric vehicle market. Six months after the concept was presented at the Paris Motor Show, the sixth 100% electric vehicle in the Renault range is coming to life this week at the Shanghai Motor Show.
This first public presentation demonstrates the capacity of Renault and DRAC to turn an EV concept into reality with the start of sales to be announced before the end of the year.
The first joint-venture brand EV in the A segment designed in China for China, Renault City K-ZE will be produced in China as part of the eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. joint venture between the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and the local manufacturer Dongfeng.
All about Renault City K-ZE’s assets in China:
Renault City K-ZE features smart design:
- It has assertive lines and a muscular, compact form, with LED Daytime Running Lights.
- It embodies classic SUV design with 150mm ground clearance.
- The 2,423mm long wheelbase and 300L boot space, which are leading in its segment, make K-ZE reliable and practical for everyday life.
Renault City K-ZE: human-centric intelligence & competitive charging modes
- Its multiple charging modes make it compatible with both 220V domestic plugs and public infrastructures. In fast charge, it takes only 50 minutes to charge from 0% to 80%. In slow charge, it takes 4 hours to charge to 100%, totally adequate for fast-paced urban life.
- Its segment-leading intelligent interactive system with 8-inch multi-functional colour LCD touch screen ensures that the passengers stay connected all the time wherever they go. They can also access remotely control on their App. It has online navigation and real time monitoring for EV features. Users have easy access to features such as on-line entertainment, 4G WiFi and smart voice recognition.
- Consistent with Renault’s human-centric philosophy, Renault City K-ZE packs PM2.5 sensors and air quality control system, which enables evaluation of cabin air quality and automatic switching between interior and exterior air circulation, offering a healthy, refreshing cabin space.
Renault City K-ZE: high quality standards
- It is built in China to rigorous global quality standards. It adopts Renault’s advanced electric technology.
- It provides an assured journey with safety features, such as Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and rear imaging.
