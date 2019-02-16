Renault Ends Sale Of ZOE Q90 With 43-kW AC Charging Capability

20 M BY MARK KANE

The three-phase 43 kW charging loses its only mainstream model in Europe

Renault ZOE, one the two best-selling all-electric cars in Europe, this year will receive a major upgrade in form of the second-generation version.

Te French manufacturer already prepares for the changes and reportedly is no longer taking orders for the new ZOE Q90 version, which were equipped with the drivetrain from Continental.

Continental was the original supplier of the integrated drivetrain/charging system for ZOE since its introduction around 2012/2013. The charging capability of the Q-versions of ZOE was up to 43 kW from three-phase Type 2 charging points.

A few years later, Renault developed its own electric motors, power electronics with integrated charging system for up to 22 kW, which turned out to be slightly cheaper and with better efficiency (slightly more range). The two systems R-version and Q-version were offered simultaneously.

As the new second-generation ZOE will be equipped – probably as an option – with CCS Combo inlet for DC fast charging, Renault will resign from the Q-version entirely. It’s expected that consumers will have a standard option to charge up to 22 kW AC (three-phase) and up to 100 kW DC (CCS).

For the 43 kW three-phase charging, it seems that besides Renault, no other carmaker was willing to use it (even 22 kW was typically reserved for some premium models) as the base was DC fast charging.

The ZOE battery size for 400 km (250 miles) under WLTP is expected to be somewhere between 50 and 60 kWh, compared to the current 41 kWh.

Upcoming improvements: