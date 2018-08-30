Renault Launches “Biggest” Stationary ESS With Car Batteries
Renault will launch 60 MWh of energy storage systems in France and Germany
Renault announced a plan to build “Advanced Battery Storage”, with an aim to make it the biggest second-life energy stationary storage system in Europe by 2020 (batteries will come from EVs).
The total capacity of the “Advanced Battery Storage” will be gradually increased to 60 MWh and 70 MW, but here is the catch – it will not be a single installation, but rather several ESSs installed in France and Germany.
The first three ESS will be installed in early 2019:
- at the Renault plant in Douai, France
- at the Renault plant Cléon, France
- at a former coal-fired plant in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
More to come in 2020 and in total, some 2,000 EV packs will find a second-life. The battery energy storage system will be utilized to stabilize the electric grid and help to leverage renewable electricity production.
For the project, Renault partners with La Banque des Territoires, the Mitsui Group, Demeter (via le Fonds de Modernisation Ecologique des Transports), and The Mobility House.
“The purpose of this system is to manage the difference between electricity consumption and production at a given time, in order to increase the proportion of renewable sources in the energy mix. This means maintaining the balance between offer and demand on the electricity grid by integrating different energy sources with fluctuating production capacities. The slightest gap between consumption and production sets off disturbances that can compromise the stability of the local frequency (50 Hz). “Our stationary storage solution aims to offset these differences: it delivers its reserves to a point of imbalance in the grid at a given time to reduce the effects,” said Nicolas Schottey, Director of the Groupe Renault New Business Energy program. By helping to maintain the balance of the grid, the stationary storage system will boost the economic attractiveness of low-carbon energies.
This stationary storage system is built using EV batteries compiled in containers. The system uses second-life batteries, as well as new batteries stored for future use in standard replacement during after-sales operations. “This unique assembly will give Advanced Battery Storage the capacity to generate or absorb, instantaneously the 70MW power. This high power combined with high capacity of our solution will allow to react efficiently to all major grid solicitations”, explains Nicolas Schottey.”
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Renault Launches “Biggest” Stationary ESS With Car Batteries"
Nice example for second-life usage. There are several second-life MW-projects for primary control reserve from Audi, BMW & Daimler last years. They are competitive for primary frequency regulation in Central Europe. Even with new batteries like a big Tesla Powerpack system in Belgium or other projects with LG, Samsung cells etc.