Renault Launches “Biggest” Stationary ESS With Car Batteries

BY MARK KANE

Renault will launch 60 MWh of energy storage systems in France and Germany

Renault announced a plan to build “Advanced Battery Storage”, with an aim to make it the biggest second-life energy stationary storage system in Europe by 2020 (batteries will come from EVs).

The total capacity of the “Advanced Battery Storage” will be gradually increased to 60 MWh and 70 MW, but here is the catch – it will not be a single installation, but rather several ESSs installed in France and Germany.

The first three ESS will be installed in early 2019:

at the Renault plant in Douai, France

at the Renault plant Cléon, France

at a former coal-fired plant in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

More to come in 2020 and in total, some 2,000 EV packs will find a second-life. The battery energy storage system will be utilized to stabilize the electric grid and help to leverage renewable electricity production.

For the project, Renault partners with La Banque des Territoires, the Mitsui Group, Demeter (via le Fonds de Modernisation Ecologique des Transports), and The Mobility House.