Quickest Charging Electric Cars Compared At 175 kW Charger

23 M BY MARK KANE

The market is switching to higher power chargers and faster charging EVs

It’s been more than a year since Fastned installed its first 175 kW DC fast charger (CCS Combo 2 plug), making a huge step from the ordinary 50 kW chargers.

Since then, the number of new all-electric cars that can take advantage of the higher power chargers increased and four of them can already exceed 100 kW (at least for a while).

According to Fastned’s comparison of charging power from about 10% to about 90% state-of-charge (SOC), there is currently no match for the Audi e-tron, which can not only reach 150 kW but sustain it for most of the charging time.

“After a year of operation our 175 kW chargers have enabled faster charging for an increasing number of electric car models. Faster charging means less ⬇️ time waiting & more ⬆️ electricity output per station per day.”

Fast charging is not only great news for long-distance travel or in a hurry when drivers need to save time, but also one of the most important things for charging network operators like Fastned, because by selling more electricity the business is more profitable.

In the coming 1-2 years, we will see more and more models capable of charging at up to 100-150 kW (some even up to 300-350 kW).

Fast charging comparison at 175 kW CCS Combo 2 fast charger

Source: Fastned