Here’s How A Plug-In Hybrid Porsche 911 Would Come To Life

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It appears a Porsche 911 plug-in hybrid is a reality after all.

Porsche has gone round and round about whether it will eventually launch an all-electric or plug-in hybrid 911. According to a recent report by Autocar, the car maker is planning ahead. In fact, it has already “futureproofed” its 8th-gen 911 to be able to accommodate electrification down the road.

Head of Porsche sports car development August Achleitner assured that the new 911 has a seven-year life cycle, during which the automaker has made accommodations for the potential application of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

The all-new 992-series 911 will, of course, be powered by an ICE turbocharged engine. But, Achleitner makes it clear that Porsche is already in the development process related to electrifying the vehicle. While an all-electric variant is a huge stretch at this point, he tells Autocar:

We’ve taken the experience we gained with hybrid versions of the Cayenne and Panamera, as well as the 918 Spyder, and applied it to the new 911. In the future, this will allow us to offer it with pure-electric capability.

Sadly, Achleitner was hesitant to give specifics about the upcoming, next-gen, electrified 911’s powertrain specs. However, he did compare it to the current Panamera S E-Hybrid. Autonews notes:

Applying the power and torque developed by the Panamera S E Hybrid’s electric motor to the new 911 Carrera S would provide it with a theoretical system output of 578bhp and 686lb ft – some 21bhp less but a significant 133lb ft more than the previous-generation 911 Turbo S. This model had a claimed 0-62mph time of 2.9sec and top speed of 205mph.

In addition, a battery situated in the front of the 911 will ultimately lead to better weight distribution. It will also mean better center of gravity and stability overall.

We can only hope that Porsche will move forward with such a plan, and sooner rather than later.

Source: Autocar