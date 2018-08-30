Plug-In Electric Sales In Sweden Maintain Double Digit Market Share
More than 1 in 10 new cars sold last month was a plug-in.
Sweden maintains its plug-in car sales momentum with 2,625 new registrations in October (up 19% year-over-year).
The market share stands now at 11.4%, which is one of the highest in the world.
Sales increased mostly due to the rise of all-electric models (up 122%) as the more favorable incentives made BEVs more attractive. Plug-In hybrids remain on the same level as a year ago (down 1%).
After the first ten months of 2018, 22,941 plug-in cars were sold in Sweden (up 48%) at an average market share of 8%.
The Volkswagen Passat GTE is the top-selling model with a high advantage this year, but in October more customers purchased the Kia Optima PHEV and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Among BEVs, Renault ZOE and Nissan LEAF shine in October:
Source: EV Sales Blog
6 Comments on "Plug-In Electric Sales In Sweden Maintain Double Digit Market Share"
I am waiting to see what happens with the 60 kWh Leaf. I am thinking that it will be the first “Goldilocks” car. Just enough of everything to be the first mass market EV, though lack of AWD might be its problem in Sweden.
It’s going to be interesting, but I suspect it’ll be supply-limited just like everybody else.
California’s Sept percentage of EVs may have been close to double that of Norway and its market is many times larger.
Hmm… Norway had 60% EVs in September. Double that would be 120% for California….impressive. 😉 Just counting BEVs would “only” lead to a 90% market share in California.
The incentives made both BEVs and PHEVs more attractive. The big difference for the PHEVs is the WLTP introduction making a number of PHEVs unavailable and also more expensive since WLTP is less forgiving.
If the models were available for delivery then PHEVs would be up too.
It is sad to see car manufacturers holding back and the ones wanting to sell not having production or batteries to do so.
Interesting. The first 6, and all but two of the first 10, are all PHEVs (and not the low end ones either).
To me, the far more interesting statistic would be what % of the yearly km traveled by the total PHEV fleet (and total EV fleet) was on gas vs. electricity.