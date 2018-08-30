Plug-In Electric Sales In Sweden Maintain Double Digit Market Share

4 H BY MARK KANE

More than 1 in 10 new cars sold last month was a plug-in.

Sweden maintains its plug-in car sales momentum with 2,625 new registrations in October (up 19% year-over-year).

The market share stands now at 11.4%, which is one of the highest in the world.

Sales increased mostly due to the rise of all-electric models (up 122%) as the more favorable incentives made BEVs more attractive. Plug-In hybrids remain on the same level as a year ago (down 1%).

After the first ten months of 2018, 22,941 plug-in cars were sold in Sweden (up 48%) at an average market share of 8%.

The Volkswagen Passat GTE is the top-selling model with a high advantage this year, but in October more customers purchased the Kia Optima PHEV and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Among BEVs, Renault ZOE and Nissan LEAF shine in October:

Source: EV Sales Blog