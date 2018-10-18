Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe Up 24% In October 2018
All-electric cars are pushing the market up, as PHEVs decrease.
The European plug-in electric car market expanded by 24% year-over-year in October to 32,319, which is good compared to just 1% growth in September.
However, it’s clear that results are affected by the transition to WLTP certification, which wiped out many PHEV models (especially from Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, as BMW, Mitsubishi and Volvo did their homework). Last month, all-electric car sales increased by 63%, while plug-in hybrids decreased 6%.
Anyways, market share improved to 2.9% in October and 2.3% for the first 10 months of 2018, while total sales reached 307,594 so far this year (up 34%).
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2018
Nissan LEAF remains the best-selling electric car in Europe with 4,785 sales (up 285% year-over-year), followed by Renault ZOE (4,061), Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2,771), Volkswagen e-Golf (2,458) and BMW i3 (2,289). Jaguar I-PACE shines with its first four-digit result – 1,163.
Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:
In October European and U.S. sales were much closer than in September.
Tesla mod3 coming to Europe ,expect 100% jump in registrations of BEVs
You know Tesla only produces something like 4500 model 3’s per week? Even if they up production to 7000 per week there is no such thing as doubling.
It will be interesting to see how the red graph and the blue graph will further develop in 2019.