Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe Increased In November

28 M BY MARK KANE

BEV sales almost doubled, while PHEVs decreased 14%

November 2018 was the third best month of plug-in electric car sales in Europe, which gives us hope for a new all-time record in December.

In total, some 37,591 plug-in cars were sold, which is 31% more thana year ago at 3.2% market share.

Because BEVs increased 96% to record 23,000 (61% of total) and PHEVs decreased by 14%, now all-electric are above plug-in hybrids for YTD for the first time since 2014 according to EV Sales Blog.

During 11 months, more than 345,000 plug-in electric cars were sold (up 34%) at average 2.4% market share.

Nissan LEAF with 38,573 sales YTD is the best selling plug-in model in Europe (4,640 sales in November ), but the star of the show in November was Renault ZOE, which set a new record of 5,154 sales.

New record were set also by Volkswagen e-Golf (3,044) and BMW i3 (2,443), while Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV achieved best result (3,160) since 2015.

New Jaguar I-PACE and Hyundai Kona Electric got respectively 1,260 and 620.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog: