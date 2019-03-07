1 H BY MARK KANE

Peugeot e-208 challenges Renault ZOE

The all-new Peugeot 208 with the all-electric e-208 version shown in Geneva in GT trim, raised a lot of interest. The new French subcompact brings to the table completely new dynamic styling.

In the current specification – especially with the 50 kWh battery, WLTP range of 340 km (211 miles) and 100 kW electric motor – it could be the tamer of the Renault ZOE, but there is one doubt. In several months, ZOE will ga et major upgrade in the form of a second generation version, which should make both cars at least competitive.

Such strong contenders from France probably will not leave much space for mainstream electric subcompacts in Europe for other manufacturers. Orders will be accepted from late summer 2019 on, while the launch is expected in the fall of 2019.

Let’s check out the live photos and videos with a detailed walkthrough of the exterior and interior.

Peugeot e-208 specs:

50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)

(battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity) about 340 km (211 miles) of WLTP range or 450 km (280 miles) NEDC

or 450 km (280 miles) NEDC 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

electric motor 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds

on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)

single-phase or three-phase (5 hours recharge) 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW

6 photos