Peugeot e-208 challenges Renault ZOE

The all-new Peugeot 208 with the all-electric e-208 version shown in Geneva in GT trim, raised a lot of interest. The new French subcompact brings to the table completely new dynamic styling.

In the current specification – especially with the 50 kWh battery,  WLTP range of 340 km (211 miles) and 100 kW electric motor – it could be the tamer of the Renault ZOE, but there is one doubt. In several months, ZOE will ga et major upgrade in the form of a second generation version, which should make both cars at least competitive.

Peugeot e-208
Such strong contenders from France probably will not leave much space for mainstream electric subcompacts in Europe for other manufacturers. Orders will be accepted from late summer 2019 on, while the launch is expected in the fall of 2019.

Let’s check out the live photos and videos with a detailed walkthrough of the exterior and interior.

Peugeot e-208 specs:

  • 50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)
  • about 340 km (211 miles) of WLTP range or 450 km (280 miles) NEDC
  • 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
  • 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds
  • on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)
  • 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW
Peugeot e-208
6 photos

Peugeot e-208
39 photos


John Doe

That will come out almost/at least 2 years before the electric FIAT, that will be between the 500 and the Tipo in size.
If we don't see wintertesting of the FIAT this year, we're talking most likely 2023 before production..

1 hour ago