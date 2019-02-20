Patent Suggests Tesla Is On Cusp Of Battery Chemistry Breakthrough
TESLA’S BATTERY TECH MAY SOON IMPROVE — HERE’S WHY
The Tesla battery research group, led by renowned battery boffin Jeff Dahn, has applied for a patent on a new battery cell chemistry that the company says could deliver faster charging, longer life and lower cost.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s Model S (Instagram: brian__self)
In the application, entitled “Novel battery systems based on two-additive electrolyte systems,” Dahn and his team explain that adding up to five different compounds to an electrolyte can improve battery performance, but they have devised a solution using only two additives, which reduces costs compared to other systems that rely on more additives.
Above: A look at why (and how) battery advances could be a game changer for Tesla (Source: Wall Street Journal)
The new two-additive mixtures can be used with lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery chemistries. NMC chemistry is used in several EV models, but Tesla uses an NCA chemistry for its vehicle battery cells. However, Tesla does use NMC in its stationary storage batteries. According to the patent application, the new technology would be useful for both EV and grid storage applications.
Above: Jeff Dahn seated in the driver’s seat of a Tesla Model S (Source: Dalhousie University News)
Electrek has published both a copy of the complete patent application and a detailed technical summary. This news coupled with Tesla’s recent acquisition of Maxwell Technologies could point to forthcoming advances in battery tech for the Silicon Valley automaker.
Written by: Charles Morris; This article originally appeared in Charged. Source: Electrek; Video: Wall Street Journal
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
16 Comments on "Patent Suggests Tesla Is On Cusp Of Battery Chemistry Breakthrough"
That, but also full self driving by the end of the year, and also let’s not forget the soon to come flying roadster of course. I am soo excited (and here a nice ear piercing school girl schriek).
I’m keeping a skeptical eye on FSD, I think it’s a bit of a distraction tbh, much prefer that they focus on releasing tech that can have an impact today: Model Y, Semi, Roof tiles!
I think he was being sarcastic.
@Another Auro… said: “…I am soo excited (and here a nice ear piercing school girl schriek).”
——————-
Hopefully you were equally excited about VW’s recent announcement that the low cost VW EV you’ve long been waiting for will soon be going into production… only five more years to wait!
Good stuff. I see battery technology ramping up quickly — lust like LED technology did 10-15 years ago where costs dropped dramatically.
Another battery breakthrough. Aluminum lithium, Honda, graphene, solid state, lithium air, fluoride, super capacitors, Fisker, Pininfarina, 24M, …
Battery breakthroughs are several every year, we are lucky we have so many to choose from :).
And so many failures/yr!!! Remember most of these Breakthroughs are just grant money chasers or start ups, etc looking for capital.
In this case it is a very limited effect on costs even if it does as says, especially since used in an now obsolete chemistry.
Yawn. The dry electrode tech patents from Maxwell fits this headline far better. Plus I’ve never found a storage cell that has anywhere near the life of a good EV cell like Tesla, LG, A123, others are.
Tesla’s cells at 6C-8C depending on yr, already are capable of charging in 12 minutes, it is the rest of the charging system that needs upgrading.
LG/Volt modules are capable of 6 minute charging with room to spare at 16C.
“…could point to forthcoming advances in battery tech for the Silicon Valley automaker.”
What a useless statement, on par with Evannex crap.
Of course they “could” blah, blah…
Of course Tesla will continue to advance tech in all aspects of their products.
Duh.
Real news is reporting what *IS* happening
So go away and don’t come back.
Problem. Solved.
What was the problem exactly? F150 Brian says – correctly – that this article is just a speculation, and not even a new one.
What he, I presume, is waiting for are real facts and figures. Which may take a while to get, because progress in science and engineering takes time and effort.
Reading comprehension much? Not so … I guess.
This information has been out for a while. You should be offering a fresh viewpoint but this is simply a rehash of old news
Yup, old news (although potentially important).
When Tesla talks about batteries I think of the Roadster 2.0. I think they promised a range of 600 miles in a car that isn’t large enough to carry more than maybe 100 kWh of battery storage given current energy densities (kWh/cm^3 or whatever volume metric you prefer). The range estimates of the semi may also be relevant to my point because many people seem skeptical of the 500 mile range estimates. An energy density boost of maybe 50% would probably make these specs realistic (WAG on the percentage).
So either the specs are all hype, or they represent where Tesla thinks/plans they will be by the time of the car’s release. Reality is probably somewhere in the middle. This would be great news if Tesla didn’t have a track record of overly optimistic delivery schedules.
They haven’t put any delivery dates on either of those so I’m inclined to think you are right, the specs that they are quoting are assuming that they will ship with an advanced battery. Both vehicles are low volume and high priced so it’s possible that they could ship with batteries that come off of a prototype production line which would allow Tesla to use a new battery type a couple of years before it would be practical in high volume vehicle.