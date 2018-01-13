  1. Home
OEMs Must Cannibalize ICE Sales To Chase Tesla: Is It Even Enough?

2018-01-13

CATCH-22: CANNIBALIZE THE CASH COW OR CHASE TESLA

Legacy automakers have a dilemma on their hands. Transitioning to electric cars is hard. A few German automakers have calmly voiced their concerns. Others have resorted to all-out whining. So what about Big Auto in America? To get some perspective, Seeking Alpha’s Scott Morton takes a look at GM’s vexing EV challenges as the company tries to face-off with Elon Musk on Tesla’s turf.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman.

Above: Tesla’s all-electric, long-range Model 3 (Photo Credit: Kyle Field / CleanTechnica)

GM should be applauded for launching the all-electric, long-range Chevy Bolt. And Morton notes, “GM currently operates at a scale of vehicle production that Tesla can only envy.” But there’s trepidation, “the company is reluctant to [really] put its resources to use. In order to compete with Tesla, GM must expend additional capital in order to transition from manufacturing ICE-vehicles to manufacturing electric vehicles.” Is GM facing a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” moment?

No, EVs are destined to spark growth downstream. The bigger issue for a legacy automaker like “GM is that, by nature of being a mature player in a mature market, they [may] have experienced all of the significant growth that they are ever going to.” In fact, “legacy automakers must undertake [significant] R&D simply to maintain current revenue streams. Between 2013 and 2017, GM spent a combined $36bn in R&D yet revenue declined from $155bn to $145bn. Over the same period, Tesla spent a combined $3.7bn in R&D, but revenues grew from $2bn to $11.7bn.”

Above: Tesla and GM are at completely different stages in their business life cycles (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While some of GM’s R&D efforts went to EVs, some (likely) went to improving internal combustion engine tech. And looking ahead, “shifting the focus to EVs, GM will render their current factories, production lines, patents, designs – anything that specifically relates to ICE products and production – either partly or fully redundant.” Some of those assets could become liabilities. “This is the equivalent of owning a printing press in the advent of the Internet or a Blockbuster franchise during the birth of Netflix.”

And whether they like it or not, “EV sales will simply cannibalize and replace ICE vehicle sales.” This is a hard pill to swallow. At this stage in their business life cycle, “GM must therefore undertake all of these additional challenges and expenditures knowing full well that [short term] revenues will not grow by any significant amount,” writes Morton. In turn, GM’s CEO Mary Barra rightfully argues that the US federal tax credit for EVs should not only be continued, but extended.

Above: GM’s Renaissance Center (Source: Michigan Radio via Flickr / Andrea_44)

Long term, the change over to electric cars is mission critical. Yet Morton notes that “GM has little incentive to rapidly transition to EV manufacturing and would rather stave it off as long as possible… regardless of it being widely accepted as the socially responsible thing to do. You may label me as a conspiracy theorist for suggesting this, but the unfortunate reality is that for [car] businesses, profits often trump ethics.” Proof? Look at Germany’s massive Dieselgate scandal.

In contrast, Elon Musk is turning away from fossil fuels. So, Morton concludes, “Tesla has no such internal conflicts… and is therefore free to pursue a future which represents nothing but growth for the company. The combination of a lack of internal conflict for Tesla and the extreme baggage that is the legacy for established auto manufacturers may very well lead to Tesla significantly outpacing the competition.”

*Editor's Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge.

Categories: Chevrolet, Tesla

13 Comments on "OEMs Must Cannibalize ICE Sales To Chase Tesla: Is It Even Enough?"

Mikejarrett

This article portrays the logic that big auto has used to justify limited investment in electric-car infrastructure. If GM or Ford doesn’t come out with an CUV with a electric or voltech like power train, the model Y will take huge bite out of the most profitable part of their business.

1 hour ago
ffbj

A house divided against itself cannot stand.

1 hour ago
John

Very well said. That’s why ICE dealers want no part of selling EV’s. Your one simple sentence captures the idea perfectly.

51 minutes ago
M Hovis
When discussing political issues with friends, I like to do it while gazing at a picture of earth first taken from space in the 1960’s and ask them to point out their issue in the picture. All issues are important. It just puts some perspective on what is at stake. Same issue here. Imagine a conversation in the year 2100 as we discuss past decisions. How will the decisions of companies, governments, and individuals be viewed in the rearview mirror? How will the profits of companies be viewed when 20% of species are either extinct or past the point of saving due to our decisions? We know the elements on the periodic table that exist naturally or created in a lab. We know how to harness light outside the visible spectrum to humans. We know what happens when infrared radiation is exposed to asymmetric gaseous compounds formed by those elements on the periodic table. We can measure the ppm of compounds like CO2 in the atmosphere, so projecting the linear regressions are not so far fetched. Of course, if the scientists are still viewed with skepticism, might we move on the cardiologist and pulmonologist who know that stroke, heart disease,… Read more »
1 hour ago
John

Humans have an amazing ability to live in The Now. We have an incredibly evolved free will, but it’s unfortunately not directly tied to foresight. I’m baffled why super intelligent multi-billionaires would feel compelled to knock out the ladder behind them. I get it, they could care less about us, but the baffling part is their children, grandchildren, etc are stuck right with us, too!

46 minutes ago
Ocean Railroader
Over the last few days I was working on a local news paper story on how we could get revenge on the Middle East for their behavior by taking 2 billion dollars from 12 billion dollars from the farmer payment bill to add ethanol pumps to existing gas stations to raise ethanol demand for farmers. The Goal would be to convert five thousand gas stations to have 85 pumps and all gasoline cars would be required to be flex fuels. At the same time some type of large two billion dollar federally funded quick charger building program that would be three to four times bigger then Electrify America’s building project. Expect all charging stations would require having a equal number of CSS and Chadamo chargers. How this would work is the government would pay half the cost of the station 50% but the deal is the station has to operate for five years or the owner of it has to pay back the government. The odd part when I started working on it with the number of EV’s growing very fast I think ethanol or spending money on ethanol might be useless. Expect maybe to use research to use corn… Read more »
40 minutes ago
peter904

I firmly believe converting an important food crop to fulfill transportation energy needs is short sighted and a recipe for disaster.

10 minutes ago
john1701a
It’s as simple as asking how our children will look back at this. You had the technology; yet, you chose to not make an effort to actually use it to change the status quo. That has been GM’s problem even before the plug. They had Two-Mode, then abandoned it. They had Volt, but roll out the tech to any of their ordinary offerings. Loyal GM customers looking to replace their old GM vehicle with a new GM vehicle simply had no choice. After all those years of supposedly being market leader, you still cannot purchase a green model of a traditional vehicle from GM. Their SUVs should have taken on the plug-in Two-Mode design a whole decade ago. Remember the prototype plug-in Saturn Vue? Seeing GM move on to Bolt is a head-scratcher. Are they going to abandon plug-in hybrids entirely, completely contradicting their own “range anxiety” approach they pushed for all those years? If so, when can we expect a competitively affordable version of one of GM’s traditional vehicles as a EV model? Toyota is often claimed to be an industry laggard, but their path to electrification is clear. Prius already offers a plug. Corolla hybrid will next year… Read more »
36 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

As soon as one of the Legacies gets serious about US EVs, the whole house of cards will come down, for one simple reason: The other companies will be faced with a nasty truth: Either they cannibalize their ICEv sales with their own EV sales, or someone else will. Making a small profit on these predatory EV sales is preferable to making none and losing customers for years at a time or even permanently.

Example: My wife and I owned several Hondas over the years and loved them. Then the Leaf came out, a car I’ve been waiting for since the mid 70s, and I leased one. We liked the dealer, so when it came time to replace her Civic we researched, test drove, and then bought a Rogue. And when we decide to replace her Rogue, if one of Nissan’s 4 upcoming EVs (plus another 2 on the Infiniti side) are something akin to a Rogue EV, that’s what we’ll buy. If Honda had kept the Fit EV in production and had halfway decent local support for it, none of this would have happened.

27 minutes ago
john1701a
What does “serious” actually mean? Think about the situation from a mass-market perspective. How do mainstream consumers shop? From a dealer perspective, that means the vehicles with a plug must be cost-competitive to the traditional offering. GM’s approach with both Volt and Bolt have been disastrous in that regard. Neither supports a profitable approach and neither even resembles anything in their current product-line. What loyal GM customer would be interested? Seeing such strong demand for the highly profitable SUVs that GM dealers carry, it’s easy to recognize the lack of interest. Salespeople face an even greater challenge. Should the dealer decide to push plug-in choices, what incentive is there for a change sales approach? A fast & large commission from a traditional SUV is far more appealing than making an effort to educate a consumer about how to upgrade their garage for plugging in. That’s a major challenge to address without even talking about the vehicle itself. Think about how much easier the transition could be getting customers who already own a plug-in hybrid charged with an ordinary 120-volt outlet to consider the upgrade to an EV with a 240-volt charger. In other words, expecting a jump directly to EV… Read more »
14 minutes ago
BillT

This brings to mind one of my favorite quotes: Cannibalize your own sales or allow the competition to do it for you. My former now defunct employer failed to heed this.

27 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

This is the dilemma facing legacy auto makers: That if they put compelling PEVs (Plug-in EVs) into production, those cars will compete most directly with their own gasmobiles. This is perhaps the primary reason that legacy auto makers have been dragging their feet on putting compelling PEVs into high-volume production. Certainly there are other reasons, but I think history and evidence points to that being the primary reason.

Of course, all this was entirely predictable from the start of the modern EV revolution. It’s the same dilemma that market leaders face in every disruptive tech revolution; see The Innovator’s Dilemma.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Innovator%27s_Dilemma

13 minutes ago
john1701a

No, that isn’t the case. It was with Volt though, but that is the past. The situation now is different. The moment GM announces a plug-in hybrid SUV, sales of the traditional model will stall.

It’s known as the “Osborne Effect“.

3 minutes ago