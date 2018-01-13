OEMs Must Cannibalize ICE Sales To Chase Tesla: Is It Even Enough?
CATCH-22: CANNIBALIZE THE CASH COW OR CHASE TESLA
Legacy automakers have a dilemma on their hands. Transitioning to electric cars is hard. A few German automakers have calmly voiced their concerns. Others have resorted to all-out whining. So what about Big Auto in America? To get some perspective, Seeking Alpha’s Scott Morton takes a look at GM’s vexing EV challenges as the company tries to face-off with Elon Musk on Tesla’s turf.
Above: Tesla’s all-electric, long-range Model 3 (Photo Credit: Kyle Field / CleanTechnica)
GM should be applauded for launching the all-electric, long-range Chevy Bolt. And Morton notes, “GM currently operates at a scale of vehicle production that Tesla can only envy.” But there’s trepidation, “the company is reluctant to [really] put its resources to use. In order to compete with Tesla, GM must expend additional capital in order to transition from manufacturing ICE-vehicles to manufacturing electric vehicles.” Is GM facing a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” moment?
No, EVs are destined to spark growth downstream. The bigger issue for a legacy automaker like “GM is that, by nature of being a mature player in a mature market, they [may] have experienced all of the significant growth that they are ever going to.” In fact, “legacy automakers must undertake [significant] R&D simply to maintain current revenue streams. Between 2013 and 2017, GM spent a combined $36bn in R&D yet revenue declined from $155bn to $145bn. Over the same period, Tesla spent a combined $3.7bn in R&D, but revenues grew from $2bn to $11.7bn.”
Above: Tesla and GM are at completely different stages in their business life cycles (Source: Seeking Alpha)
While some of GM’s R&D efforts went to EVs, some (likely) went to improving internal combustion engine tech. And looking ahead, “shifting the focus to EVs, GM will render their current factories, production lines, patents, designs – anything that specifically relates to ICE products and production – either partly or fully redundant.” Some of those assets could become liabilities. “This is the equivalent of owning a printing press in the advent of the Internet or a Blockbuster franchise during the birth of Netflix.”
And whether they like it or not, “EV sales will simply cannibalize and replace ICE vehicle sales.” This is a hard pill to swallow. At this stage in their business life cycle, “GM must therefore undertake all of these additional challenges and expenditures knowing full well that [short term] revenues will not grow by any significant amount,” writes Morton. In turn, GM’s CEO Mary Barra rightfully argues that the US federal tax credit for EVs should not only be continued, but extended.
Above: GM’s Renaissance Center (Source: Michigan Radio via Flickr / Andrea_44)
Long term, the change over to electric cars is mission critical. Yet Morton notes that “GM has little incentive to rapidly transition to EV manufacturing and would rather stave it off as long as possible… regardless of it being widely accepted as the socially responsible thing to do. You may label me as a conspiracy theorist for suggesting this, but the unfortunate reality is that for [car] businesses, profits often trump ethics.” Proof? Look at Germany’s massive Dieselgate scandal.
In contrast, Elon Musk is turning away from fossil fuels. So, Morton concludes, “Tesla has no such internal conflicts… and is therefore free to pursue a future which represents nothing but growth for the company. The combination of a lack of internal conflict for Tesla and the extreme baggage that is the legacy for established auto manufacturers may very well lead to Tesla significantly outpacing the competition.”
This article portrays the logic that big auto has used to justify limited investment in electric-car infrastructure. If GM or Ford doesn’t come out with an CUV with a electric or voltech like power train, the model Y will take huge bite out of the most profitable part of their business.
A house divided against itself cannot stand.
Very well said. That’s why ICE dealers want no part of selling EV’s. Your one simple sentence captures the idea perfectly.
Humans have an amazing ability to live in The Now. We have an incredibly evolved free will, but it’s unfortunately not directly tied to foresight. I’m baffled why super intelligent multi-billionaires would feel compelled to knock out the ladder behind them. I get it, they could care less about us, but the baffling part is their children, grandchildren, etc are stuck right with us, too!
I firmly believe converting an important food crop to fulfill transportation energy needs is short sighted and a recipe for disaster.
As soon as one of the Legacies gets serious about US EVs, the whole house of cards will come down, for one simple reason: The other companies will be faced with a nasty truth: Either they cannibalize their ICEv sales with their own EV sales, or someone else will. Making a small profit on these predatory EV sales is preferable to making none and losing customers for years at a time or even permanently.
Example: My wife and I owned several Hondas over the years and loved them. Then the Leaf came out, a car I’ve been waiting for since the mid 70s, and I leased one. We liked the dealer, so when it came time to replace her Civic we researched, test drove, and then bought a Rogue. And when we decide to replace her Rogue, if one of Nissan’s 4 upcoming EVs (plus another 2 on the Infiniti side) are something akin to a Rogue EV, that’s what we’ll buy. If Honda had kept the Fit EV in production and had halfway decent local support for it, none of this would have happened.
This brings to mind one of my favorite quotes: Cannibalize your own sales or allow the competition to do it for you. My former now defunct employer failed to heed this.
This is the dilemma facing legacy auto makers: That if they put compelling PEVs (Plug-in EVs) into production, those cars will compete most directly with their own gasmobiles. This is perhaps the primary reason that legacy auto makers have been dragging their feet on putting compelling PEVs into high-volume production. Certainly there are other reasons, but I think history and evidence points to that being the primary reason.
Of course, all this was entirely predictable from the start of the modern EV revolution. It’s the same dilemma that market leaders face in every disruptive tech revolution; see The Innovator’s Dilemma.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Innovator%27s_Dilemma
No, that isn’t the case. It was with Volt though, but that is the past. The situation now is different. The moment GM announces a plug-in hybrid SUV, sales of the traditional model will stall.
It’s known as the “Osborne Effect“.