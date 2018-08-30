October 2018 Plug-In EV Sales Slide Into Top Three Of All Time

6 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

While October was behind September’s surge as expected, it was still one of the best months of all time for U.S. EV sales.

Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 34,094 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in October, compared to last year’s 14,315 and last month’s 44,589. While it wasn’t the best month of all time, it’s only exceeded by August and September 2018. We didn’t really expect that the first month of the quarter would post phenomenal numbers, but it hit our early estimates on the nose. September’s Tesla Model 3 record still stands to be broken, and though October wasn’t the month to do it, we know the time is coming.

Five out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. This is primarily due to Tesla as a whole, but especially the Model 3, which continues to far surpass all other EVs in deliveries. Still, the growing numbers wouldn’t be where they are today without the respectable sales of the Toyota Prius Prime, Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, and Nissan LEAF.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

The Tesla Model 3 tops our chart by a leaps and bounds, with 95,882 estimated U.S. deliveries. This makes it ten months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. We estimate Tesla sold some 17,750 Model 3s in the month of October, which accounts for more than half of all EV sales in the U.S. for September and well over one-third of all plug-in electric car sales for the year to date.

If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 20,325 vehicles last month, which adds up to nearly two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S. in October. Based on our estimates – for the year as a whole – Tesla has sold a whopping 134,427 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~268,729 overall EV sales to date. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018.

Let’s take a closer look at the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this October:

The Toyota Prius Prime lands in the three-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with sales on the decline from last month, at 2,001.

The Chevrolet Volt fails to surpass the Chevrolet Bolt EV in October, after outselling it for seven consecutive months. However, it remains ahead of the Bolt by over 800 units for the year as a whole. Based on our estimates, the Volt lands in the fifth-place position for October, (1,475) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Our research shows that Chevrolet Bolt sales were up considerably in October, at 2,075, trailing only to the Model 3. It also retains its sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.

The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in September, securing the cars in the fourth and seventh positions on our sales chart for the month and No. 7 and 8 on the year, respectively. LEAF sales dropped from last month, totaling 1,234 for October 2018. The Clarity makes a strong showing once again, with an estimated 1,935 Plug-in Hybrids delivered in the U.S. last month.

We’ll close out the month with the usual final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from October 2018

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

Tesla* – 20,325 General Motors* – 3,512 Toyota – 2,001 Honda – 1.935 BMW Group – 1,836 Nissan – 1,234

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In September*

BEV – 24,598 PHEV – 9,496

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.