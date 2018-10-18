Plug-In Electric Car Market Share In Norway Nearly Hits New High

42 M BY MARK KANE

November brings the 2nd highest market share ever

Despite it being winter, it was another hot month in Norway where all-electric cars sell like hot cakes. The plug-in hybrid, on the other hand, is shrinking pretty badly.

In total, some 7,001 new passenger plug-ins were registered last month (up 20.4% year-over-year) at a market share of 56.9% (only 60.1% in September was better).

Here are the details, which shows us clearly that the market shifts towards all-electric models:

BEVs: 5,087 (up 88.1%, 41.3% market share) + 1,106 ‘used’ + 187 vans (178 new and 9 used) + 3 FCV

(up 88.1%, market share) + 1,106 ‘used’ + 187 vans (178 new and 9 used) + 3 FCV PHEVs: 1,914 (down 38.4%, 15.5% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – November 2018

Nissan LEAF is the best selling car of any kind in Norway with 1,209 new registrations in November and 11,584 YTD. As total Nissan volume was 1,267 for the month and 13,454 for the first 11 months of 2018, it seems that Nissan’s presence in Norway is driven almost entirely by EVs.

Last month, BMW i3 surprised with high 714 new registrations (5,239 YTD).

The all-new Jaguar I-PACE noted 335 (916 YTD), which as in the case of Nissan, stands for most of the brand’s result – 366 and 1,167 YTD.

Tesla delivered 455 electric cars in November and Model X is still number 4 for the year.

New passenger car registrations in Norway, Top 20 models YTD

source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)