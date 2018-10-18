Plug-In Electric Car Market Share In Norway Nearly Hits New High
November brings the 2nd highest market share ever
Despite it being winter, it was another hot month in Norway where all-electric cars sell like hot cakes. The plug-in hybrid, on the other hand, is shrinking pretty badly.
In total, some 7,001 new passenger plug-ins were registered last month (up 20.4% year-over-year) at a market share of 56.9% (only 60.1% in September was better).
Here are the details, which shows us clearly that the market shifts towards all-electric models:
- BEVs: 5,087 (up 88.1%, 41.3% market share) + 1,106 ‘used’ + 187 vans (178 new and 9 used) + 3 FCV
- PHEVs: 1,914 (down 38.4%, 15.5% market share)
New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – November 2018
Nissan LEAF is the best selling car of any kind in Norway with 1,209 new registrations in November and 11,584 YTD. As total Nissan volume was 1,267 for the month and 13,454 for the first 11 months of 2018, it seems that Nissan’s presence in Norway is driven almost entirely by EVs.
Last month, BMW i3 surprised with high 714 new registrations (5,239 YTD).
The all-new Jaguar I-PACE noted 335 (916 YTD), which as in the case of Nissan, stands for most of the brand’s result – 366 and 1,167 YTD.
Tesla delivered 455 electric cars in November and Model X is still number 4 for the year.
New passenger car registrations in Norway, Top 20 models YTD
source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)
3 Comments on "Plug-In Electric Car Market Share In Norway Nearly Hits New High"
“Nissan LEAF is the best selling car of any kind in Norway with 1,209 new registrations in November and 11,584 YTD.”
How many Nissan Leafs have been delivered up to now to customers in Norway in the current decade (cumulative total)?
About 50,000?
Yeah, more than 50.000 with the first days of this month: http://elbilstatistikk.no
Plus 3 FCVs… hilarious. Demo vehicles. I am convinced Norway can produce a lot of hydrogen from natural gas and electrolisys, but the FCVs are so lame, no one wants to use them even when the h2 fuel is there or given for free.