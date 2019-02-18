Will Non-Tesla EV Owners Struggle Without A Supercharger Network?
Is Tesla’s fast-charging network an absolute necessity for EV owners?
It seems whenever we share information about a new electric vehicle, there are many naysayers that refuse to give it any credit if it doesn’t bring with it its own fast-charging network. Basically, this means every EV that’s not a Tesla. However, just because an automaker doesn’t build out its own charging network doesn’t mean the car itself is a lemon. This is especially true when considering that most EV owners charge at home, and many live in areas where other fast-charging networks are available and growing.
We are finally just entering into a turning point in which public electric vehicle charging is becoming more necessary and viable. Not long ago, it didn’t really make sense for any company to invest in the technology, since there were very few EVs on the road, and most were situated in specific areas. So, if a manufacturer didn’t build out its own network, owners were at a loss. In the near future, we’ll see exponential growth in charging infrastructure, most of which will not be implemented by automakers, at least not directly.
So, what if you plan to purchase a Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan, or one of multiple offerings from Hyundai and Kia? Will you fare as well as those Tesla owners that are enjoying access to the company’s Supercharger Network? Our friend Sean Mitchell takes a closer look. Check out the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
Can a non-Tesla EV make it without the Tesla Supercharging network?
Even though most people charge their vehicles at home while they sleep, I’ve seen this concern come up quite a lot lately when discussing newer EV like the Porsche Taycan, Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi e-tron. This is largely understandable since a fast charging network takes an EV from around town commuter and adds the ability to use the vehicle for long road trips.
As a Tesla owner I benefit significantly from Tesla’s dense and reliable network of fast charging 100-120 kW stations, with rumored soon coming 200 kW charging, that allow me to go from coast to coast without worry.
Before we jump into the meat of the topic, let’s go back in time to where this nationwide fast charging precedent all began, Tesla’s September 2012 launch of the Supercharging network.
Since Tesla’s launch 6.5 years they have built a network of over 1,400 stations and more than 10,000 stalls that we see across the globe. In North America alone, we see more than 670 stalls all accessible from the in-car touchscreen. Source: https://supercharge.info/charts
How does that stack up to the most commonly used non-Tesla EV charging standard, Combined Charging System or CCS?
Using plugshare.com, it shows that I have access to nearly 800 CCS stalls in North America. Where it becomes incredibly confusing is how to know which ones are, let’s say, 100 kW or faster.
The Electrify America network, which is included on Plugshare’s map, says they offer between 50 kW – 350 kW on chargers near highways and 50 kW – 150kW in metropolitan areas. Furthermore, how do I know if as a Taycan owner, which will be able to take up to 350 kW, what speed I will get?
The next question is, could someone successfully get from, for example, California to New York, solely on a CCS network.
In summary, for most scenarios, it is possible to get around with a non-Tesla EV with CCS charging as most use at home or in-city chargers. Where it could get a tad inconvenient as of February 2019 is when you want to go on an extremely long road trip. Keep in mind, electricity is literally everywhere in the developed world so you shouldn’t have a problem charging, it’ll just depend on how fast that charge is.
My advice for those considering a Porsche Taycan, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron or any other non-Tesla EV is to check a third party EV map like Plugshare to verify that you’ll be able to get to the places you most travel using the CCS charging network before buying an EV.
12 Comments on "Will Non-Tesla EV Owners Struggle Without A Supercharger Network?"
My attemps to find a site that allows to filter charging stations delivering according to charging power (above 50 kWh for example, in Europe) were so far unsuccessful. It’s a strange world were EVs are allover the news, EV this, EV that but when looking for the basic minimalistic info of where to fast charge a non-Tesla CCS EV, one just cannot find a convenient/clear source of information. Again that is for Europe, don’t know about US. Also, being the well known diesel troll here I am no specialist, maybe such a site exist and I did not find it. Any info welcome so I could perhaps start a mutation into an EV troll.
ZapMap allows you to filter points based on charging speed, but it’s UK only. And we only have one 100kW CCS point so far, heh.
That’s one of the clear advantages of the Supercharging network, no need to hunt for locations. One stop shopping, the car programs your destination through available Superchargers.
All from the comfort of your in-car display, including available stalls and nearby amenities, and I’m sure someday rough estimates on wait times (if applicable).
Yes you can get to LA on CCS but not all at 100kw from Ohio
I have little doubt (and sincerely) hope there are eventually more non-Tesla EV’s on the roads than Tesla’s so my biggest concern is how they are all going to share non-Supercharger stations. Many of these locations only have 1 or 2 chargers, a handful have 4 and I ~think~ Electrify America is aiming for an average of 6 per location. Tesla is approaching an AVERAGE of 10 per location and they still have crowding issues so how on earth are others going to share these smaller locations, with Tesla’s!!!, specifically to support long distance travel. I personally see it as something that is going to slow EV adoption as stories of charger wait times spread.
Maybe the reason that most of the EVs on the road today are Teslas is that they make a superior product that extends to a superior charging network. To paraphase your comment, I have little doubt (and sincerely hope) that the majority of non-Teslas will be relegated to city driving because no one is going to install high-power chargers in places like Lusk, WY except for Tesla.
Or Aulac, New Brunswick. There ~might~ be 100 Tesla’s in all of Atlantic Canada yet Tesla setup 8 Superchargers in one location. Now that’s forward thinking!
No problems at in the Nordic countries at least, traveled around smoothly with my Leaf. PlugShare for rest of Europe is OK but could feature more info on payment options. If charger operators had gone with the obvious choice of including a card reader, like any gas station, you would only need to locate the station. Now it’s more of a headache since you may need RFID cards or more apps, and may not be able to use foreign credit cards for those.
I rented a Bolt EV to test just this, and came to the conclusion that, yes, I would struggle without the Supercharger network if I had to go on a trip that exceeded the range of the Bolt (about 160 miles in the winter on the highway).
CCS stations that do exist are concentrated in areas of dense populations in Michigan, and where they exist, many simply don’t work or are inaccessible due to ICEing (particularly at dealerships). I could technically drive anywhere since there are J1772 stations scattered across Michigan, but the rate of charge would be so slow it would make a road trip impractical.
When you pay for a Tesla, you aren’t just paying for a premium car. You’re getting access to a very well laid out network that enables you to drive almost anywhere in the US at charging speeds that frankly aren’t rivaled by the other networks.
With that said, I’m still very impressed with the Bolt EV. If it had the capability of charging on Superchargers, it would be a perfect car for me.
What about CHAdeMO, what I believe is the most prevalent EV (-Tesla) standard on cars in the US?
I think the advantage of the Supercharging network cannot be underscored enough. The masses and media ‘analysts’ don’t quite grasp what the Supercharging network does, how it works, and the important differences between Superchargers and the rest. What’s also missed is the not only the spread of Supercharging locations across the United States, but also the vast amount of stalls at each location. And that exists right now, can be used right now- one doesn’t buy the EV and then have to wait months/years on the EA network to come. The vehicle is only one half of the EV equation, reliable quick charging is the other half.