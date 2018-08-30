Nissan Sold Over 4,000 LEAFs In Europe In July
Sales of the Nissan LEAF in Europe increased in July to over 4,000 copies, which is the second best monthly result ever, after the 6,503 sold in March.
In total, some 4,024 LEAFs were sold by the manufacturer (the number of registrations could vary slightly), which is a healthy 6.9% of total Nissan sales in Europe for the month (58,315).
European consumers really like the new LEAF, as sales in Europe are higher than sales of the LEAF in Japan, U.S. and Canada combined (3,607). Similar situation was noted in June.
Preliminary data suggests that in July Nissan sold no less than 7,631 LEAFs worldwide (probably more after including smaller markets).
LEAF results are solid, but it’s not yet known whether the LEAF will be able to defend its #1 position in the world’s best selling plug-in car ranks for the year, as the Tesla Model 3 is expected to take the lead no later than in September.
YTD numbers through the end of June:
- 41,775 Nissan LEAFs
- 39,906 BAIC EC-Series
- 26,620 Tesla Model 3
Leave a Reply
24 Comments on "Nissan Sold Over 4,000 LEAFs In Europe In July"
“it’s not yet known whether the LEAF will be able to defend its #1 position in the world’s best selling plug-in car ranks for the year”
Sure, I guess anything could happen. But it’s pretty clear to me that the Model 3 will overtake the Leaf by year’s end. And then I don’t see the Leaf regaining that throne. I’d love to be wrong. But only if it means that Nissan is seriously ramping up the Leaf, not that the Model 3 is faltering. Some good healthy competition is just what we need!
Frankly, I hope Tesla only sell in US and none anywhere else until the tax credit expires at the end of 2019.
Nissan may well hold on to #1 spot as long as they make real EV, not the toy that has simple battery strapped to motor. Leaf 2.0 has to be better than Bolt in all ways, not just “as good”.
As much as i like leaf, i would love to see someone else taking the number1 spot, just so we can shake thing up a bit and help the evolution of the EV car
I don’t see much chance for Nissan to ramp up. They have just sold their battery manufacturing arm to a third party and now depend on LG Chem for serious battery packs (200mile+ range and TMS).
LG Chem seems to be ramping up to some extent but nothing groundbreaking. They are one of the reasons why the Bolt , Ioniq and the Kona are low volume cars.
When you think that Tesla is around 6000 cars produce per week, 4000 cars sold in a month seems quite low. Nissan was in the first to the EV market but they will need to put much more efforts to keep its market share.
Why? Tesla was only selling 4000 Model 3s per month in April in the US.
And Nissan slept for 8+ years while the customers complained battery degradation and lack of TMS slow fast-charging. And even 2018 Leaf has slower acceleration than 2014 SparkEV. Being one of the first in EV revival means nothing if they’re pushing crap and not doing a damn thing to improve.
Considering how Nissan treated customers I am amazed they sell anything.
VW still sells cars too. In that respect Nissan deserves good sales a lot more.
Nissan pretended their battery packs did not lose capacity, that is not good customer relations.
Nissan has come a long way from the first 24 kwh Leafs. Adding more battery, first to 30, now to 40kwh, is significant, along with other improvements/additions like the heat-pump instead of electric resistance heating.
I do agree they could and should be farther along with the current model, but they also deserve some credit for continuing to push the platform forward. The 60 kwh version due out this year, IINM, will vastly improve the highway functionality of the Leaf, and I sure hope they improve the temperature management systems so that you can make steady progress on a trip, fast charging and driving to the next charging station without undue delay because of battery over-heating.
The 30 kWh were even WORSE than the 24 kWh.
Mine managed to get to 98% in 20 minutes yesterday.
From what starting point? 80%? 50%? Certainly not 20%…
Mark,
What is the article’s source? Can you provide a link or at least state the source in the body text?
Thanks!
Sure 🙂
https://newsroom.nissan-europe.com/eu/en-gb/media/pressreleases/426232119/nissan-reports-europe-sales-for-july-2018
The Tesla Model 3 will take over the number one position from the Nissan Leaf after 8 months (with 4 months remaining in 2018).
That is if total global Nissan Leaf deliveries in August will not be more that 8,000.
Leaf is a better fit for Europe due to generally smaller distances and cooler temperatures.
Nissan lost a lot of sales with rapidgate.
No surprise they’re selling better in Europe. There is at least a 3 month wait in Canada after placing an order. Sales will plummet further with the cancellation of EV incentives in Ontario. To bad governments in Canada and U.S. wouldn’t cancel tax breaks and grants to oil companies. Then we’d see EVs gain traction.
“100,000 Nissan Leaf deliveries in 2018”
How likely is that?
Why 26k Model 3 YTD?
From sales report card for USA are 38600 Model 3, Canada excluded.
26k is only the total of the first 6 months.
July deliveries are not included in the 26k.