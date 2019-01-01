Watch This Nissan LEAF Winter Range Test: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

During the winter, the new LEAF can still go 80% of its summer range

Nissan LEAF is rated by EPA for 151 miles (243 km) of range, but how about in the winter?

According to the latest test performed by Bjørn Nyland in Norway, the range is estimated or around 200 km (124 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph). That translates to 17.8 kWh/100 km (62 mi).

It’s not bad at all and even slightly better than the Hyundai IONIQ Electric. However, at higher speeds (not needed all that often during the winter) the more aerodynamic IONIQ would prevail.

Bjørn adds that he expects 250 km (155 miles) in the summer. That figure is more or less on par with the EPA.

Here’s some important advice for those who need to utilize nearly all of LEAFs range. Go ahead and get the Leaf Spy app for the most accurate indication of remaining range.