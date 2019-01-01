  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Watch This Nissan LEAF Winter Range Test: Video

Watch This Nissan LEAF Winter Range Test: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

During the winter, the new LEAF can still go 80% of its summer range

Nissan LEAF is rated by EPA for 151 miles (243 km) of range, but how about in the winter?

According to the latest test performed by Bjørn Nyland in Norway, the range is estimated or around 200 km (124 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph). That translates to 17.8 kWh/100 km (62 mi).

It’s not bad at all and even slightly better than the Hyundai IONIQ Electric. However, at higher speeds (not needed all that often during the winter) the more aerodynamic IONIQ would prevail.

Nissan LEAF news
UPDATE Video: Nissan LEAF Rapidgate No Longer A Problem?
60 kWh Nissan LEAF Still Lacks Liquid Cooling: Report
Comparing Heating Effectiveness: Tesla Model 3, Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf

Bjørn adds that he expects 250 km (155 miles) in the summer. That figure is more or less on par with the EPA.

Here’s some important advice for those who need to utilize nearly all of LEAFs range. Go ahead and get the Leaf Spy app for the most accurate indication of remaining range.

Categories: Nissan, Videos

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Watch This Nissan LEAF Winter Range Test: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Texas Leaf
Estimating range on the Nissan Leaf, as with any EV, is very complex calculation. You need to factor in ambient temperature, wind speed and direction and change in elevation. I found Tony Williams’ Leaf range chart and LeafSpy very useful on my recent 2,000 mile trip to Colorado and back. NEVER depend on the Miles -> 5% value in LeafSpy, the car will stop on the highway with several miles of range showing in the value. Use the VLBW or preferably the LBW values as your maximum range. I always use LeafSpy to calculate the minimum miles per kWh I need to make my next leg,then I perform manual calculations to determine the speed I need travel to make the distance,using Tony Williams chart, and then I adjust my speed while driving as needed to achieve the minimum required miles per kWh.. Tony Williams chart says that the Leaf looses 1 percent of range for every 4 degrees F below 70 degrees F. Tony’s chart says that this temperature factor is for battery temperature but the factor also seems to work well applied to ambient temperature. The only way I can understand this loss is to consider that air is… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Mike

I am looking forward to the 60 kWh version. I think active air-cooling for the battery is probably sufficient for everything but constant highway usage and it will be a super nice car if the drive-train efficiency comes up to be on par with similar cars (110-125 MPGe).

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago