Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan One Year Since Introduction Of 2nd Gen

3 H BY MARK KANE

The second-generation Nissan LEAF has been on sale for a full year in Japan.

Year 2018 is a record one for the Nissan LEAF in Japan, as the new LEAF is selling like hot cakes. However, demand seems to have stabilized as in October 1,675 were sold, while the average for the first 10-months of 2018 was over 2,300.

The current result is 54% lower than a year ago, when the 2nd generation LEAF hit the market with 3,629 sales!

Overall, some 23,177 LEAFs were sold so far this year and that’s 82% more than a year ago at this point.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – October 2018