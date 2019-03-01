Nissan LEAF Sales Bottom Out In U.S. In February 2019
Just when you thought sales of the Nissan LEAF couldn’t possibly drop any lower.
Clearly, the focus in the U.S. has turned to the longer range LEAF e-Plus now and rightfully so. The old 40-kWh LEAF just can’t compete in the long-range race,
After several months of a downward slide in 2018, sales of the Nissan LEAF showed a sharp rise in December 2018 in the U.S.
With just 1,128 LEAFs sold in November and only 1,234 LEAF sold in October, sales of Nissan’s flagship EV had been soft. That came to an end in December when sales shot up to a reasonably solid 1,667 units.
But as those of us in the EV sales world know, January is never a strong month. Therefore, and as expected, LEAF sales dropped. Nissan sold just 717 LEAFs in January 2019. We figured that was rock bottom, but then February numbers came out and yet another decline was noted. In February 2019, Nissan sold just 654 LEAFs.
Let’s not waste time here or try to make this figure seem attractive. It’s not.
Now we wait to see what level of impact the LEAF e-Plus has on the yearly figure. Nissan says the LEAF e-Plus will launch in the U.S. this Spring, so we’ve got just a couple of months to wait still. However, with the recent announcement of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3, we’re thinking Nissan will be forced to come in at a price it’s not too thrilled with in regards to the LEAF e-Plus.
All eyes on the upcoming 60-kWh Nissan LEAF e-Plus now, of which we still await U.S. pricing info.
Better get used to this after the recent price change over at Tesla’s I suppose….
Looks like the only option left is for legacy brands is to design and build a compelling EV for the masses at a competitive price point and in high enough volumes to be profitable. Period.
Yes, they have to build EV’s that outperform their ICE in every category, just like a competitor would who’s interested in market share.
Which is something they are loath to do and have staunchly resisted.
I get the sense that their will be a lot of Golden Parachutes being deployed by suddenly retiring Big Auto Execs over the next several years!
Like Max Planck said, “Science advances one funeral at a time.” also applies to the auto industry here.
I hope some of those deployed Golden Parachutes come in the shape and shade of the Blue Oval!
Well, I bought a Leaf in 2012 (and I still have it). But I can barely travel 20 miles in winter, so guess what… I would never buy a Leaf again. And I’m probably not the only one in that same bucket.
How many bars are you at? That sounds really really bad.
Nissan could have easily avoided this “never buy a Leaf again” customer dissatisfaction. The battery degradation in the 24kWh pack, in the lack luster Leaf batteries from 2011-12, is well known, and thoroughly documented.
Nissan and their recent price increase to egregiously expensive $8,500.oo Leaf battery replacement, is the “same bucket” that the early Leaf bag holders are at the bottom of, and why the Lack Luster Leaf Loses LUV!
The question I have is: will it recover without massive discounts from Nissan?
Random thought: Does a $35k Model3 actually hurt the adoption of sustainable transport, by forcing other makers to sell their EVs at a loss which must be subsidised by fossil sales?
I imagine there are some ugly discussions happening at various EV program offices today…
Hopefully it helps by taking market share away from ICE. There should be plenty of room for Teslas and EVs from older OEMs.
Chevy Volt % change in sales: 100% to 0%.
Ford CMax % change in sales: 100% to 0%
Why people are losing faith the Majors will actually try to compete against Tesla.
They could just “survive” on pickup truck sales till bankruptcy.
Tesla Model 3 being available at 35,000 is great news for consumers! Hopefully the 60 kWh and 40 kWh Leaf prices will be lowered accordingly.
If someone said they are considering getting the 60 kWh Leaf, I would tell them, they are insane to get that over a 35K M3.
Here in Canada we need the heated seats so the minimum is the SR+ . At $50600 CDN plus taxes. Not so cheap. Personality I can’t afford it. Still it’s a great car.
Since model 3 cheap version not coming to Europe yet, they can just send all the Leaf plus here.
Btw Nissan leaf quality is much better than model 3 so they can just ship them a place where we will appreciate them.
Actually, by not improving their lease terms, they have a chance of beating their negative record next month. This is just the beginning….
US is just one market and a declining one in importance, they are doing OK in Japan and EU. The hatchback design is not a big segment in US anyway.
I still have my 2015 Leaf with 100k on it and 11/12 bars.
Base Model 3 in Canada = $40,000 and the Base Model Leaf is $36,798
At MSRP I’d say this is a no brainer. We still don’t have the longer range Leaf, but it will obviously be more than the 40 KWhr model.
Well, if they had of put active liquid cooling in and had better batteries, then that would be worthy of applause, otherwise, not so much, just more of the same from Nissan, disappointing half measures, and big fans, just don’t pay the piper.
So be prepared to have most of your customers skip off after a guy playing a flute, and riding a unicorn.
Little wonder that their sales are cratering.