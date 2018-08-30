Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Exceed 4,500 In September 2018

2 H BY MARK KANE

Close to 10,000 total LEAFs were sold globally in September.

Nissan finally significantly increased sales of the new LEAF in Europe to 4,596 in September (the 2nd highest result ever), which probably means that almost 30,000 new LEAFs have been delivered thus far.

For Nissan, LEAF sales represent 8.05% of total volume, which is a big result (and that doesn’t even include sales of the electric Nissan e-NV200).

Total Nissan LEAF sales in the four biggest markets amounted to 9,575 in September: