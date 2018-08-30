Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Exceed 4,500 In September 2018
Close to 10,000 total LEAFs were sold globally in September.
Nissan finally significantly increased sales of the new LEAF in Europe to 4,596 in September (the 2nd highest result ever), which probably means that almost 30,000 new LEAFs have been delivered thus far.
For Nissan, LEAF sales represent 8.05% of total volume, which is a big result (and that doesn’t even include sales of the electric Nissan e-NV200).
Total Nissan LEAF sales in the four biggest markets amounted to 9,575 in September:
- Europe – 4,596
- Japan – 2,811
- U.S. – 1,563
- Canada – 605
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Exceed 4,500 In September 2018"
Am I the only one surprised by these numbers?
European buyers must know that alternatives to the Leaf is coming: Niro EV, Kona Electric, Model 3, …, even Leaf 60 kWh might arrive soon. Why are so many people buying now and not waiting a few months for a ‘better’ EV?
Why? The Leaf is a good car and the price is right.
4500 peeps in whole Europe are not so many people.
And talking about electrics we will be on the eve of a game-changer spec for some years, so the people that need something TODAY won’t wait forever. Maybe those ones buying today were the ones who waited when the 33kwh Leaf was the one available and the today’s Leaf the one forthcoming. Like buying a PC in late 90’s, you knew it would be outdated the day after, but you needed it in the end.
I can think of a lot of reasons. Europe is a lot more densely populated and has a more developed CHAdeMO charging network than America, so the need for increased range is not as great. Europe is generally colder, so slow charging speeds with a hot battery is not as much of an issue.
The 60 kWh is going to cost more, so why wait to pay more when the car you can buy today meets your needs?
The 40 kWh Nissan Leaf is good enough for many people in many countries.
These people don’t need to wait any longer for the arrival of another better EV model.