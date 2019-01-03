Nissan LEAF Sales Rise Up In December 2018 In U.S.
Steady is how LEAF sales have rolled most of the year, but now we see a rather sharp rise.
Finally, after several months of a downward slide, sales of the Nissan LEAF show a sharp rise in December 2018 in the U.S.
With just 1,128 LEAFs sold in November and only 1,234 LEAF sold in October, sales of Nissan’s flagship EV had been soft. That came to an end in December when sales shot up to a reasonably solid 1,667 units.
It’s a decent figure, but it’s still well below expectations. However, if we look at year-over-year growth than it’s an amazing accomplishment. In December 2017, Nissan sold just 102 LEAFs. So, last month’s result was up by 1.534.3%.
Looking back, there were 1,563 LEAFs sold in September, up from the 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, and an improvement over the sales we noted of 1,149 LEAFs sold in July.
Looking at YTD figures for the LEAF we note that cumulative sales for all of 2018 stand at 14,715, which is a decent improvement the total of 11,230 sold in 2017. But still, that’s a disappointment if you consider that in the best of times (2014 ) LEAF sales hit upwards of 30,000 units in a single year.
All eyes on the upcoming 60-kWh Nissan LEAF e-Plus now.
After the palace coup in Nissan, I seriously doubt there would be a 60Kwh Leaf.
Even the future of Leaf is in peril.
CES is January 8th-11th. That’s when the 60kWh Leaf will be launched.
They may launch it but I doubt they would sell it. Japanese cabal would love to go Hydrogen.
They would love to go Hydrogen, but they want to make money. H2 is going nowhere, they need infrastructure (remember the shortage last year).
H2 is too expensive, I do not understand peoples buying those cars.
I still believe they will come up with the 60Kh leaf
1667 for the Leaf and 1058 for the Volt. The two original plug ins are puttering along with few car buyers paying any attention to them. There is still a market for the Leaf overseas, but until they get the 60+ kWh Leaf here in the States, it is going to be heavy sledding for Nissan. Nissan can make a come back if they get the long range Leaf available in decent numbers in April and May when car sales traditionally start to rise after the winter slow down. The new, more traditional, Leaf styling has really helped the Leaf get accepted by people that otherwise would have ignored it.
I am sorry to see Voltec tech get tossed away by GM. I was hoping that they would EREV a small crossover, or even the Buick Encore. A roomy, slightly sporty CUV/crossover with even 45 miles of AER would have been a great car.