  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. 60 kWh Nissan Leaf Still Lacks Liquid Cooling According To Report

60 kWh Nissan Leaf Still Lacks Liquid Cooling According To Report

Nissan LEAF

58 M BY WADE MALONE 7

New Leaf is likely to have cooling similar to the e-NV200

The 60 kWh Nissan Leaf has been one of the most poorly kept secrets in the EV world for years. Up until recently, we had expected the reveal to occur in late 2018. However, the Japanese automaker announced last month that the reveal would be postponed. Nissan said that the recent event was postponed because the ousting of Carlos Ghosn would cause too much of a distraction. The delay was needed “to ensure that this important product unveiling could receive the coverage it merits.”

More About The Nissan Leaf
Bjørn Attempts Rapidgate Run In Nissan e-NV200
Bjørn Conducts Summer 2018 Nissan LEAF "Rapidgate" Test
This Review Says New Nissan LEAF Needs Improvements

According to electrive, a new reveal date has now been set. The 60 kWh model will reportedly take the stage at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in January. This info was provided at a recent Nissan dealer event. No major aesthetic changes are expected to accompany the new model.

In addition to the larger battery pack, 100 kW CHAdeMO fast charging is expected. However, there is some bad news as well. It seems that active thermal management with liquid cooling is still not on the docket. Considering owner’s past issues, it would be disappointing if the otherwise improved Leaf was still held back by a passive air cooled pack. Electric vehicles with liquid cooled battery packs from Tesla and Chevrolet seem to hold up better. Especially for owners that regularly fast charge and live in regions with higher temperatures.

But thankfully it seems there will be some type of active cooling. Even a simple fan would help – and this is what electrive has heard is coming. If true, it would likely work similarly to the Nissan e-NV200’s system that kicks in while fast charging. But we will have to wait until January to find out definitively.

 Nissan LEAF

2018 Nissan LEAF
42 photos
2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF charging 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) 2018 Nissan LEAF (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF Inside the 2018 Nissan LEAF Inside the 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF 2018 Nissan LEAF

Source: electrive

Categories: Nissan

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "60 kWh Nissan Leaf Still Lacks Liquid Cooling According To Report"

newest oldest most voted
God/Bacardi

80% lease ’em anyways…

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Mark W

Off my list. Nice job Nissan.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
ffbj

They already said it would have big fans and fins a year ago.
Scroll down to my comment on this thread:
https://insideevs.com/2018-nissan-leaf-review-and-test-drive-video/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Dan

Nissan apparently trying to kill off EVs.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Cavaron

Renault Zoe has AC fan cooling only and at least the old version has no decline in fast chargin (43 kW that is). I did it 4 times in a row once.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Cypress

CHAdeMO = D.O.A.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Cypress

It will cost less then the competition, more than likely. But that might be the only positive in its favor.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago