Nissan LEAF e-Plus Officially Rated At 215 & 226 Miles Of EPA Range
LEAF e-Plus will go further but consumes slightly more energy
When unveiling the LEAF e+ (e-Plus), Nissan said that the expected EPA range will be up to 226 miles (364 km) and here we have confirmation from the EPA.
Depending on selected trim (base S) or upper (SV/SL) the LEAF e+ with a 62 kWh battery will go:
- S: 226 miles (364 km) – up 76 miles (122 km) or 51% to LEAF
- SV/SL: 215 miles (346 km) – up 65 miles (105 km) or 43% to LEAF
The difference of 11 miles (18 km), hinted at in January, is a result of higher weight due to additional on-board equipment in the SV/SL trims.
As you can see, energy consumption of the LEAF e+ is higher than the standard LEAF (40 kWh) as again the weight took its toll (62 kWh battery is slightly heavier than 40 kWh).
- LEAF (40 kWh): 30 kWh/100 mi (18.7 kWh/100 km)
- LEAF e+ S (62 kWh): 31 kWh/100 mi (19,4 kWh/100 km) – up 3.7% to LEAF
- LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh): 32 kWh/100 mi (20,1 kWh/100 km) – up 7.5% to LEAF
* the estimations for LEAF (40 kWh) don’t include differences in S/SV/SL trims.
Nissan LEAF EPA results (2018-2019 model years)
Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)
- 62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)
- 288 lithium-ion cells (compared to 192 cells)
- battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard
- 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)
- 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)
- 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)
- 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)
- 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)
- 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)
6 Comments on "Nissan LEAF e-Plus Officially Rated At 215 & 226 Miles Of EPA Range"
I wish all manufacturers would tell you how far you can go in calm weather 70° at 70 miles an hour.
Not to change the subject , But I wonder what ever happened with Carlos Ghosn …..BTW …not enough cow bell on this either …. Nissan !
The new EV shared platform for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi could not arrive soon enough (apparently (end of ?) 2020).
The Leaf worldwide sales are correct but I fear this second gen will make it harder for the next one to be a success.
I like how the EPA, while not the best standard, is a reliable standard and tends to give low range numbers for EV. While each standard has pro’s and con’s, I like how the EPA range is more “realistic”.
Interesting…the cheapest Leaf e-Plus offers the most range at 226 miles vs 215 for the mid/top range. And as the article states, the 11 miles lower range is a result of more weight associated with interior options.
Contrast this with the Model 3 where interior upgrades don’t impact range, but only RWD vs AWD that lowers range, while adding interior options seems to increase range 220 vs 240.
Mhmm 19-20kWh per 100km. That’s not really efficient for such a compact car. Nissan should really work on that cw number.
Btw thanks Inside EVs for providing kWh per 100km for all the international visitors. Have a great day. 😉