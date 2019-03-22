1 H BY MARK KANE

LEAF e-Plus will go further but consumes slightly more energy

When unveiling the LEAF e+ (e-Plus), Nissan said that the expected EPA range will be up to 226 miles (364 km) and here we have confirmation from the EPA.

Depending on selected trim (base S) or upper (SV/SL) the LEAF e+ with a 62 kWh battery will go:

S: 226 miles (364 km) – up 76 miles (122 km) or 51% to LEAF



– up 76 miles (122 km) or 51% to LEAF SV/SL: 215 miles (346 km) – up 65 miles (105 km) or 43% to LEAF

The difference of 11 miles (18 km), hinted at in January, is a result of higher weight due to additional on-board equipment in the SV/SL trims.

As you can see, energy consumption of the LEAF e+ is higher than the standard LEAF (40 kWh) as again the weight took its toll (62 kWh battery is slightly heavier than 40 kWh).

LEAF (40 kWh): 30 kWh/100 mi (18.7 kWh/100 km)

30 kWh/100 mi (18.7 kWh/100 km) LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) : 31 kWh/100 mi (19,4 kWh/100 km) – up 3.7% to LEAF

: 31 kWh/100 mi (19,4 kWh/100 km) – up 3.7% to LEAF LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh): 32 kWh/100 mi (20,1 kWh/100 km) – up 7.5% to LEAF

* the estimations for LEAF (40 kWh) don’t include differences in S/SV/SL trims.

Nissan LEAF EPA results (2018-2019 model years)

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)

