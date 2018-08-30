Nissan e-NV200 Orders In Europe Up 128% To 7,000

6 H BY MARK KANE

Demand for the Nissan e-NV200 doubled because of its new 40 kWh battery.

Nissan is present at the 2018 IAA in Hannover with the e-NV200, equipped with a 40 kWh battery (compared to old 24 kWh version). The model was unveiled in October 2017 and went on sale in Europe in early 2018.

According to the latest press release, the Japanese electric van already attracted 7,000 orders this year in Europe, which is 128% more than a year ago at this point. More than 18,000 e-NV200s were sold since 2014.

“Among the recent orders, three taxi companies in The Netherlands have ordered a total of 50 new Nissan e-NV200 Evalia, the seven-seat passenger variant, to operate in the Rotterdam area. Across Europe, businesses are operating against a backdrop of more stringent emission regulations and vehicle usage restrictions. For commercial and personal users the e-NV200 has proven to be a versatile and capable zero-emission solution. When taking into account both van and passenger-carrying versions, the e-NV200 was Europe’s best-selling electric model in 2016 and 2017.”

Tremendous improvement of commercial EV sales seems to be related directly to the size of battery packs. The same we’ve noticed with the Renault Kangoo Z.E., which in eight months doubled to 4,955 (+119%) thanks to increasing battery capacity from 22 kWh to 33 kWh.

The e-NV200 with 40 kWh is rated at 200 km (125 miles) under WLTP.

Nissan e-NV200 spec:

WLTP rating is 200 km (125 miles) in Combined Cycle or up to 301 km (187 miles) in Urban City Cycle

in Combined Cycle or up to in Urban City Cycle 40 kWh battery

battery 80 kW electric motor

electric motor 6.6 kW on-board charger and CHAdeMO inlet

on-board charger and CHAdeMO inlet payload of up to 705 kg (depends on version) or 7 seat Evalia version

“The e-NV200 combines the best features of Nissan’s multi-award-winning NV200 van and the Nissan LEAF, the leading electric vehicle globally. The e-NV200 offers a fully electric powertrain, smart onboard technologies and multiple cabin configurations which can be tailored to meet both private and business needs. Under the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) homologation procedure, the upgraded Nissan e-NV200’s advanced 40kWh battery delivers 200 km of range on the Combined Cycle and up to 301 km on the Urban City Cycle. This represents a 60% range improvement from a single charge over the previous generation. The upgraded battery’s sophisticated design means the model has retained its excellent cargo capacity and payload, allowing customers to transport up to two Euro pallets or a load weighing up to 705 kg for the cargo van. The Nissan e-NV200 also stands out in the marketplace with its unique bi-directional charging capability. This allows e-NV200 customers to use their vehicle batteries to store electricity, connect to and power their business, or even sell back excess electricity to help balance their local energy grid. This Vehicle-to-Grid Technology (V2G) has been extensively piloted in Denmark and is now becoming a commercial reality. Innovate UK will shortly launch a program of 2,000 charger units for residential and commercial application.”

