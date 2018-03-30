Nico Rosberg Drives Porsche Taycan (Mission E)

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

And a couple of cars from the German automaker.

In the past few weeks we’ve seen former Formula One champ Nico Rosberg piloting a number of different battery-powered vehicles: his new Energica Ego electric motorcycle, a Tesla Model X, and the ES8 SUV flagship from China’s up-and-coming Nio. As he continues his world electrification tour, we now find him at the headquarters, and later testing track, of Porsche. Here, he drives a few cars a bit more suited to his unique abilities, and one, in particular, we’re anxious to learn more about: the Porsche Taycan, the all-electric German sportscar formerly known as the Mission E.

We’ve previously laid out everything we know about this car — save the pronunciation, which is tie-con, not tay-can — but Rosberg’s take is one that benefits from a bit of time behind the wheel of the Mission E mule. Unfortunately, in this video we don’t get to see very much of the ace pilot making his rounds in the electric sportscar at the Development Centre Weissach. As we recently experienced ourselves when we caught it testing in New Jersey, the German automaker seems quite sensitive about secrets spilling ahead of schedule.

Still, even without much footage, Rosberg gives us some things worth mulling. Evidently impressed by the driving experience, he says, “…it has the sportscar Porsche feeling…acceleration is awesome. Even though it’s a bit heavier than some other cars, you have great, great cornering and everything. Really perfect, the way it should be.”

Later, while recounting more about the experience, he mentions the interior, which apparently features no knobs or buttons much like we saw in the concept’s interior when it was first revealed. He says, “..the inside, the design is futuristic but feels right. It just feels right. It feels natural. And all the displays, you know, no buttons anymore and things like that…really, really cool.” Summing up he calls the effort “spectacular.”

Despite the lack of frames involves the Taycan driving experience, we have to say the production is very much worth watching. He does, in fact, get some wheel time with another Porsche plug-in: the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Driving on the German Autobahn, he pushes it hard enough to require a fair amount of steering input and cause a mild expletive to slip from his lips, to say nothing of the concerned expression of at least one of his passengers.

We also get to see him get busy with the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which, despite its old-fashioned combustion engine, is indeed an incredible machine. Did we mention the nice stroll through the Porsche museum full of four-wheels wonders, including the first-ever electric Porsche from 1898? Well, we’ve mentioned it now. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube