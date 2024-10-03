The Volvo EX30 is seeing stronger sales each month in Europe

The EX30 is slated to go on sale in the U.S. in 2025

In August, the EX30 outsold all of the other EVs in Europe except for the Tesla Model Y

The Volvo EX30 is proving to be a huge success for the automaker overseas. Though yet to go on sale in the U.S., Volvo has just announced that it produced the 100,000th EX30 on September 30, 2024.

That's quite the feat, considering that the first EX30 deliveries began in Europe in December 2023, not even a full year ago. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that the EX30 is Volvo's fourth best-selling car so far this year.

In September, the Volvo XC60 was the brand's top-selling model, with sales of 18,096 cars. It was followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 13,930 cars, and the EX30, with sales of 9,610 cars.

The EX30 starts at $40,200 (36,000 EUR) in Europe. Its single-motor, standard battery has a range of 274 miles, while its extended-range battery—priced $4,700 (4200 EUR) higher—delivers up to 368 miles on a single charge.

Due to the massive tariff hikes on Chinese-built EVs, buyers stateside are facing a delayed launch until 2025. Part of the EX30's low price tag was due to Volvo's parent company, Geely, and Volvo's ability to manufacture the car at the same factory as the Zeekr X and Smart #1 in China. Volvo is currently relocating EX30 production to Ghent, Belgium, where it can avoid massive tariffs in North America and Europe.

If this move allows Volvo to meet its original price target of $34,950—which seems likely—U.S. consumers will likely buy the EX30 in volume, too.