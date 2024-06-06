Volvo Cars reported 68,034 global car sales in May, 13% more than a year ago. During the first five months of the year, sales amounted to 316,559, up 15% year-over-year.

The results were boosted primarily by the solid all-electric car sales and overall results in Europe—Volvo's largest market. Volvo's plug-in electric car sales increased last month by 37% year-over-year to 32,768. This brought the rechargeable car share to a new record of 48.2% compared to 39.7% a year ago. The previous highest share was 47.9%, set in April.

Meanwhile, the EX30 remains somewhat MIA in the United States. It's currently unknown what role new 100% tariffs on China-built EVs will have on the EX30, if any. The EX30 is currently built in Zhangjiakou, China, but European production is also planned.

Get Fully Charged Volvo EX30 Sales Record In May, Volvo sold over 11,000 EX30s. It's now one of the best-selling Volvo models globally and one of the best-selling all-electric cars in Europe.

Globally, Volvo's all-electric car sales exceeded 17,000 units in May, up 58% year-over-year and a near-record level. Plug-in hybrid car sales also increased by almost 20% year-over-year to 15,704 units.

Volvo Recharge sales last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 17,064 (up 58%) and 25.1% share

PHEVs: 15,704 (up 20%) and 23.1% share

Total Recharge: 32,768 (up 37%) and 48.2% share

Volvo Plug-In Car Sales - May 2024

So far this year, Volvo's plug-in car sales have exceeded 139,000 (up 24% year-over-year), accounting for 44% of the brand's total sales. All-electric car sales amounted to 72,325 (up 45%).

Volvo Recharge sales year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 72,325 (up 45%) and 22.8% share

PHEVs: 66,961 (up 8%) and 21.2% share

Total Recharge: 139,286 (up 24%) and 44% share

For reference, in 2023, Volvo plug-in car sales exceeded 265,000 cars (up 30% year-over-year), which was also 37.5% of the total volume.

Geographically, as usual, most Volvo plug-in cars were sold in Europe 22,028 out of 32,768). 66% of all Volvo sold in Europe were rechargeable.

In the United States, plug-in car sales in May increased by 29% year-over-year to 3,914, taking a 38.6% share.

In terms of models, the all-new Volvo EX30 model noted a new record of 11,035 sales in May and over 35,000 cumulatively.

2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance (Vapour Grey) Volvo EX90

The company also lists 1,521 sales of the Volvo C40 Recharge, down 61% year-over-year, and 244 sales of the all-new Volvo EM90. This leaves 4,264 units for the Volvo XC40 Recharge (down 38% year-over-year). The fifth all-electric model in the lineup will be the all-new Volvo EX90, which entered production this month.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results: