The Volvo EX30 is Europe's second-best-selling EV in August, right behind the Tesla Model Y

It's an affordable EV from a premium brand, which might be its secret weapon

A 2025 launch in the U.S. could spell major success if sales follow in Europe's footsteps

Hats off to Volvo. Its smallest electric SUV, the EX30, is absolutely crushing it in Europe. The pint-sized EV shot up the charts to become Europe's second-best-selling EV in August, but it was overshadowed only by the Tesla Model Y.

The first EX30 deliveries in Europe started last December, meaning the car has been on sale for only a few months. Since then, it's become the automaker's fourth top-selling car—not just EV—in its global lineup. Keep in mind that EV registrations in the EU fell by 43.9% in August, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Despite this, Volvo's EV registrations actually increased by 36%, and it has the EX30 to thank.

This kind of sales boom is the same success that automakers dream about. And if Europe's adoption of the vehicle is an indication of what can be expected when the car launches in the U.S. next year, well, let's just say that Volvo clearly has a massive hit on its hands.

What's making the EX30 such a sensation overseas?

For one, it's packing a hell of a punch in such a tiny, affordable package. The EX30 starts at just $40,200 (36,000 EUR) in Europe. Its single-motor, standard battery unit can drive around a city for up to 274 miles, while its extended-range battery—priced $4,700 (4200 EUR) higher—delivers up to 368 miles on a single charge (naturally, real-world driving will likely be less). The car is also sized absolutely perfectly for city dwellers, offering compact SUV storage amenities in a car-like package. That means tons of storage, solid performance, plus tons of tech to handle the daily commute.

Don't forget about the design factor. It might be small, but the EX30 has that unmistakable Scandinavian design that Volvo is known for: clean, minimalistic lines and a sleek interior that screams premium without an over-the-top 56-inch screen lining the dashboard. It's not just another electric SUV; it's one carefully thought out with what buyers want in an EV right now in mind.

Here's the thing, though: right now, it isn't happening in the U.S. Buyers stateside are facing a delayed launch until 2025 thanks to the massive tariff hikes on Chinese-built EVs. Part of the EX30's price tag was due to Volvo's parent company, Geely, and Volvo's ability to manufacture the car at the same factory as the Zeekr X and Smart #1 in China. Volvo is currently relocating EX30 production to Ghent, Belgium where it can avoid massive tariffs in North America and Europe.

Assuming this move will allow Volvo to meet its original price target of $34,950—which seems likely—U.S. consumers looking to blend a premium brand with affordability will likely excuse the delay.

The EX30 is proving that Volvo can deliver big results with a small car. Europe is already infatuated with the EV and the U.S. could be next in line for a Volvo success story.

Of course, the biggest question on Volvo's mind is whether what story will translate across the Atlantic. U.S. car buyers have a seemingly insatiable appetite for SUVs, and more automakers are trending towards ditching the sedan and instead focusing on more compact SUVs like the EX30. With Volvo's hardcore reputation for safety and built quality, the EX30 seems positioned to be an absolute smash hit in the States.