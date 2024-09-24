Certain 2024 Kia EV9 SUVs are being recalled because the Remote Smart Parking Assist function might not apply enough braking pressure in certain scenarios.

Over 12,000 EV9s sold in the United States are affected.

There's no over-the-air software fix; owners will need to go to a dealer.

Kia is recalling certain 2024 EV9 electric SUVs because of an issue with the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) feature that allows drivers to remotely move the car forward or reverse by holding a button on the key fob without anyone inside the vehicle.

The feature is particularly useful for very tight parking spots where you could ding the doors when getting in and out, but an issue with the car’s software might cause the car to not stop properly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, due to an error with the Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) software, if the driver repeatedly stops the car using the remote at or less than approximately two miles per hour, the vehicle could then apply insufficient brake pressure, which could lead in extended stopping distances and even injuries for pedestrians sitting in the car’s way.

In total, 12,400 Kia EV9 models sold in the United States are affected by this recall and a visit to the dealer will be needed to fix the issue. The dealer will upgrade the braking system software with improved logic that will apply high brake pressure in all scenarios where the remote start parking assist is used.

The affected EV9s were built between September 25, 2023, and May 28, 2024. Cars manufactured after May 28, 2024, already have the updated IEB software installed and are not part of this recall.

Here’s how Kia’s RSPA works:

The 2024 Kia EV9 is one of the best family-oriented electric vehicles on the market today. With a starting price of around $55,000, the EV9 has seating for seven and a driving range of up to 304 miles on a full charge, depending on the size of the battery pack. Thanks to its E-GMP 800-volt platform, Kia’s electric family hauler can recharge from 20% to 80% state of charge in roughly 20 minutes, making those long road trips a little easier.