The GranCabrio Folgore is a convertible, all-electric version of the Maserati GranTurismo.

It's got a new 800-volt architecture and 751 hp, with solid handling that makes it fun to drive.

Its software and user interface seems like more of an afterthought, however, showing that Maserati still has a lot to learn about building modern EVs.

Maseratis are known for beauty, performance and their engaging driving experience. But you'd hardly think to mention software or electronics as a high point. So when Maserati announced a new GranTurismo—after over a decade on the market for the old model—with an all-electric powertrain option, a new software experience and over-the-air updates, we were curious if the company could pull it off. The answer, according to Out Of Spec's latest video, is kind of.

The Folgore—Maserati's word for electric, from the Italian world for lightning—version of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio comes with three electric motors, making a combined total of 751 horsepower. That's way more than the hottest version of the internal-combustion GranTurismo, the Trofeo. That car makes "just" 542 hp. Torque is even further behind its electric stablemate. While the Folgore generates a whopping 996 lb-ft of twist, the Trofeo makes do with 460 lb-ft. Zero to 60 happens in 2.7 seconds in the electric version.

The Maserati Granturismo Folgore coupe.

But every expensive EV makes big power and can notch an impressive 0-60 run. What separates the Folgore is its 800-volt architecture, its coupe/convertible body, its fun-to-drive nature and its attractive design. Out Of Spec's Kyle Conner is particularly impressed with it on the road, where sharp handling and explosive acceleration make the GranCabrio a riot. Combined with an open-air cabin and a comfy interior, the Maserati lives up to its grand tourer billing. Especially when you consider that it can pull 270 kW while charging, which helps make up for its middling 242-mile maximum range. Blame sticky tires and a hefty curb weight.

It's still plenty of range for a weekend cruiser. As a fun electric car, Conner says the Folgore is a success. As a modern platform representing the best of Maserati—and parent brand Stellantis'—software game, though, it's disappointing. The Folgore has extremely rudimentary route-planning capabilities, meaning you'll have to do plenty of homework if you want to take it on a grand tour. Its software is slow to respond and can be buggy, too.

Maserati The interior of the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore.

That meshes with what I experienced in the internal-combustion GranTurismo back when I worked at Road & Track. The GT was explosive on a back road and comfy for around-town cruising. But day-to-day usability was a weak spot. The push-button shifter didn't always work on the first attempt, and the infotainment software bugged out multiple times. There were dead zones on the screen where I couldn't seem to touch anything, no matter how hard I pressed.

Kyle rightly points out that most people aren't buying $200,000 Maseratis because they're looking for the best value for money, or the ultimate software experience. But when you pay for a premium experience, it can be disappointing to see software and controls that are less intuitive and reliable than those in a Chevy or Ford these days.

Yet these complaints have dogged Maserati for decades. The company makes beautiful, emotional cars with personality. Electronics, interior features and quality issues have always been secondary concerns. Perhaps it's comforting to know, then, that even as it reinvents itself for the electric era, Maserati's the same old company it's always been.

