The 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 is heading to U.S. dealers in September.

It has an EPA range between 204 and 212 miles, depending on the wheel size.

The 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4, which is the battery-powered version of the company’s latest generation Countryman crossover, has officially landed in the United States. This means it has a price sheet and an official EPA range rating.

I’ll get the range out of the way first. With 18-inch wheels, the all-electric Countryman has an EPA rating of 212 miles on a full charge, while the larger 19-inch wheels–a $600 option–drop that figure to 204 miles.

Compared to its closest rival in size, the Volvo EX40 (previously known as the XC40 Recharge), Mini’s battery-powered crossover falls short regarding driving range. The Swedish EV has an EPA rating of 293 miles for the single-motor version, while the dual-motor trims have a range rating of 254 miles.

That said, the 2025 Countryman SE is only offered with dual-motor all-wheel drive and it’s cheaper than the EX40. In the U.S., the electric Mini crossover starts at $46,195 (including destination), while the Volvo EX40 starts at $53,745 (including destination) for the base rear-wheel-drive variant–going all-wheel drive adds another $1,750.

The 2025 Countryman SE ALL4 is powered by a 64.7-kilowatt-hour (usable) lithium-ion battery (66.5 kWh gross) that can be recharged from a DC fast charger at a maximum rate of 130 kilowatts, with a 10% to 80% recharge taking 29 minutes, according to Mini.

Gallery: Mini Countryman SE ALL4

61 Photos Mini

A full charge takes almost 60 hours from a Level 1, 1.44 kW AC source, while a Level 2, 9.6 kW plug will do the same job in 8 hours and 15 minutes. The EV can seat five. It weighs 4,588 pounds, has a payload of 1,100 pounds and can tow up to 2,645 pounds.

It’s also the only all-electric Mini coming to the United States for at least two years. That’s because it’s built in Europe, whereas the smaller Mini Cooper hatchback is assembled in China and subject to the increased import tariffs for Chinese-made EVs. That will change sometime in 2026, when the battery-powered hatchback will also go into production in the United Kingdom, thus avoiding costly import fees.

The 2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 arrives at dealerships in the United States in September.