The base 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT has an impressive driving range, according to Doug DeMuro.

The WT fleet-oriented versions start at roughly $75,000.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV in Work Truck (WT) trim is the longest-range electric pickup in the United States, with an EPA-estimated 450 miles on a full charge. But that alone won’t convince people it’s the best choice–though it’s a convincing argument.

The Silverado EV is competing in a tough segment where the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T exist, so General Motors needs to do things right if it wants to make money selling electric trucks, including the selling price.

But it’s exactly the selling price that doesn’t really match up with the whole package, according to Doug DeMuro, famous car reviewer and friend of InsideEVs, who said in the review embedded at the top of this page that the Silverado EV WT is “overpriced, but capable.”

Chevy’s entry-level battery-powered pickup starts at around $75,000 and is only available for commercial customers. For that kind of money, they get a dual-motor powertrain with over 500 horsepower, a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds and a best-in-class driving range of 450 miles on a full charge.

At the same time, however, they also get a “pretty spartan and basic” interior which is “shockingly barebones” for the price, according to DeMuro, who said that there’s black plastic everywhere, just like you’d expect with a work vehicle.

There are no advanced driver aids for the base model, and while the infotainment system is “very good and responsive,” the screen bezels would make an old Nokia phone envious. The Silverado EV WT doesn’t have heated seats, either, which is pretty normal for a work truck, but not for one that costs $75,000.

“There is a lot to like about this truck,” DeMuro said, but the pricing situation is the elephant in the room. This echoes what our own Patrick George said in his review of the fancier, consumer-oriented Chevrolet Silverado EV RST that’s priced around $100,000, which is that the truck has a lot to offer, but you have to deal with the sticker shock.